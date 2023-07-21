Supplier of mobility scooters and wheelchairs TGA Mobility recently helped two charity guests from Parkinson’s UK attend the Pride parade in London by loaning them TGA Vita mobility scooters.

As TGA helps people with Parkinson’s stay independent through the provision of mobility scooter or wheelchair, Parkinson’s UK reached out to TGA to help the Parkinson’s community to join Pride in London Parade on loaned scooters.

TGA Mobility’s partnership with Parkinson’s UK enables people with Parkinson’s to access a 10 percent discount on mobility scooters and wheelchairs for individuals with the condition. Additionally, every sale generates a donation back to the charity.

Emma Tegala, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Lead at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Parkinson’s UK is an inclusive organisation and it’s important to us that we are here for everyone living with Parkinson’s. Pride in London is an excellent opportunity to show that we stand proudly with our LGBTQIA+ staff, community and allies.

“TGA’s input was essential in making sure that members of the community who were not able to walk the full route could fully participate in the day and we are so thankful for all of their support.”

Pride in London took place on 1 July 2023, and Ian Temple, who has Parkinson’s, was one of the recipients able to take part in the official parade. On a TGA Vita E donated for the day, Ian revelled in the diverse spectacle that is the largest LGBT+ event in the UK.

Ian commented: “I loved the Vita; it was incredibly comfortable with cushioning right up behind my back and easy to drive. I have advanced Parkinson’s which means I walk slowly and stiffly. I quite simply would not have been able to participate in the march without this help. We nicknamed my scooter Kylie (after Kylie Minogue), and she looked suitably Pride-worthy with the streamers and flags.”

TGA and train operator Northern recently launched a partnership aimed at making train travel easier with a mobility scooter or wheelchair.

