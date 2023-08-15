AAT GB is launching a raft of accessories for its unique foam positioning system that aims to make life better for both users and their carers/support teams.

The new accessories all function with AAT GB’s Gravity Chair foam positioning system that provides a stable, supported, and non-restrictive environment, which calms and reduces tension by using the natural forces of gravity. It is designed to offer correct, safe, and supported seating for children and adults with severe and complex disabilities, including motor and sensory difficulties.

The new accessories mean the seat can be precisely and easily configured to adjust the depth, width, and height of the seat to individual physique. Abduction pommels, ottomans, and therapy tables enable the chair’s personalisation to each person using it and their specific needs. The new options complement the chair’s existing accessories, which include wedges, rockers, and storage side pockets.

AAT GB says the accessories have all been designed to enable care teams to alter the setup quickly and easily, which is especially useful in multi-user environments.

Clare Mason, children’s occupational therapist @ Sefton Carers Centre/Alderhey, said: “To engage all children need to be comfortable above everything else. Children who require supportive seating spend many hours strapped in functional seats and wheelchairs using harnesses or chest straps. The Gravity Chair can give them seating away from all that. I find it is great for helping improve posture, and to calm and regulate.”

Gravity Chair’s deep, inclined seat provides a low centre of gravity to naturally encourage a stable seating position. High armrests support the elbows forward, helping reduce muscle tension in the shoulders and enabling fine motor control activities. Snug lateral supports help maintain seated symmetry.

The structure of the seat allows muscle contortion to be accommodated without putting the occupant at risk. It helps alleviate discomfort from spasm and involuntary movement, providing a safe and non-restrictive seating option to ease deformities and contractures.

The ‘hugging’ shape of the chair helps reduce anxiety and distractibility. Its high arms can enhance fine motor control activities.

AAT GB’s vacuum posture support system, the Aqua Liberty, is helping staff at a Yorkshire assisted living complex to deliver dignified, safe, and supported personal hygiene to a man with dementia. One occupational therapist described it as an “essential” part of the man’s bathing routine. Find out more here.

