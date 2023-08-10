Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare has launched the AirFold Pro auto-folding mobility scooter that has a “super lightweight” carbon fibre frame.

The mobility device weighs under 20kg without batteries, making it the lightest auto-folding mobility scooter in Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare’s range.

Dallas Newsham, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare International Category Manager, said: “The AirFold Pro has been developed following an intensive period of research into the latest materials and technological advancements in our industry. Following the success of the AirFold Powerchair and the and positive customer feedback we received, we were determined to develop a scooter that would follow in its footsteps.

“The result is an innovative scooter that has a corrosion resistant and super lightweight carbon fibre frame that can be folded automatically in seconds, all elements to truly enhance the user experience.”

The mobility scooter has a two-stage folding mechanic for additional safety and user confidence if it is accidentally operated. It features a digital LCD screen, which displays speed, battery power, travel time, and milage. It has a convenient USB charger, an on-board charging port, and a height-adjustable tiller to suit the user requirements.

Adam Naylor, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Head of Regional Dealers, commented: “I’m massively impressed with the AirFold Pro. It’s a fantastic product to demonstrate, especially the contactless card activation, pulsating coloured sidelights, easy battery removal and even the way it folds is a little different to many other folding scooters.

“I’m always excited to launch new products and eager to see how they will do but this scooter is a real innovative step forward, I can’t wait to see how it’s received by our customers and hear more feedback.”

AirFold Pro features two lightweight removable lithium ion 25.2V, 5Ah battery packs, which are airline-friendly, and they can be charged on or off board. It has a maximum range of 9.3 miles, a top speed of 4mph, solid puncture proof tyres, and a maximum user weight of 125kg.

Last month, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare launched the Manual Fold+ Scooter, which can fold to a compact size in seconds to fit in small car boots.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...