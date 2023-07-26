The Student Loans Company (SLC) has awarded Capita Business Services and Study Tech the framework to supply needs assessments, assistive technology, and assistive technology training for students in receipt of Disabled Students’ Allowance.

Feedback from students has informed a new Disabled Students’ Allowance framework, which aims to make it easier for students to access vital assistive technologies from a single supplier, among other service improvements.

Assistive technologies available through DSA include speech-to-text software, screen readers, personal listening devices, note-taking products, and more.

Disabled Students’ Allowance (DSA) is additional financial support that can be used to pay for the extra study-related costs a student with a mental health condition, long-term illness, or disability may have. It helps enable opportunity by widening access and participation in higher education. The allowance is non repayable and does not depend on household income.

SLC administers student finance, including DSA, on behalf of the UK Government.

Students have told SLC that the current process is too long and complex, and there is a lack of ownership, with students having to contact multiple companies. The new model has been informed by this insight and aims to provide students with a single point of contact, as one supplier will be responsible for their end-to-end support.

The new service model applies to students receiving DSA from Student Finance England (SFE) and Student Finance Wales (SFW).

It is designed to improve the DSA application journey and service, introducing contractual controls to deliver greater value for money for the student and the taxpayer. The total value of the framework is up to £400 million over three years, with the option to extend for two additional years based on performance.

Capita and Study Tech have each been awarded two geographical lots across the UK. In their respective lot areas, they will be responsible for managing the end-to-end DSA process for students’ needs assessments, the delivery of assistive technology equipment, familiarisation and training, as well as ongoing aftercare.

David Wallace, Deputy CEO and Chief Customer Officer at SLC, said: “This is an important milestone in our journey to improve the DSA service. We are committed to enhancing and strengthening the process to ensure it better meets the needs of students, enabling them to fulfil their potential in higher education.

“We look forward to continuing to work with a range of stakeholders including third sector organisations who support disabled students as well as gathering insights from our DSA Student Finance Customer Panel. Our focus remains on delivering an excellent customer experience for all students in receipt of DSA.”

SLC will have oversight of the quality of service provided to students in receipt of DSA and, through formal performance management, will ensure suppliers deliver against the framework requirements.

Al Murray, CEO for Capita Public Service, commented: “We are incredibly proud to be able to continue to support students with mental and physical health conditions, long-term illness or any other disability through this new contract with the Student Loans Company.

“The contract builds on our successful delivery of DSA needs assessment over the last 18 years and reflects the strength and success of our long-term commitment to the education sector – and our record of delivery for the public sector.

“The new service will help level up education for university students in receipt of DSA, helping empower them and creating better learning outcomes, while removing barriers to much-needed specialist technology.”

Capita and Study Tech were appointed preferred bidders for the framework in January 2023 following a robust commercial process to ensure a fair, open, and transparent procurement, according to SLC.

Glenn Tookey and David Baxter-Williams, Joint Managing Directors at Study Tech, added: “It is a privilege to be supporting customers in receipt of the Disabled Students’ Allowance. Building upon years of know-how within the DSA community, we look forward to playing our part in modernising the DSA and enhancing the customer experience and learning outcomes.”

SLC says it will continue to closely manage and monitor the provision of DSA supplies and services across the market in the period from the contract award to the transition to the new service model to ensure continuity of support for existing customers.

Students applying for DSA for the 2023/24 academic year should continue to apply as normal, and existing support arrangements remain unchanged for continuing students, SLC underlines. The transition to the new service model will take place in Q1 calendar year 2024, with the date for the full launch being aligned to when customers can begin to apply for student finance for the 2024/25 academic year.

Find out what geographical lots have been awarded to Capita and Study Tech here.

Learn more about how an assistive learning device is helping a student with dyslexia to pass her exams.

