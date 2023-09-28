Kepler Vision Technologies, a healthcare AI solutions specialist, has introduced a “ground-breaking” new feature that offers a powerful solution to pressure ulcers.

In the NHS in England, figures show that 24,674 patients were reported to have developed a new pressure ulcer between April 2015 and March 2016, and treating pressure damage costs the NHS more than £3.8 million every day.

Kepler Night Nurse is a healthcare solution for nursing homes and hospitals that incorporates fall detection and prevention modules. The software eliminates false fall alarms. It sends messages to healthcare professionals within 10 seconds of an individual falling and prevents accidents by detecting patients’ movements, such as getting up from a chair or sitting on the edge of the bed.

Now, the new Kepler Night Nurse Lying Position Detection augments the existing suite of features. This addition is designed to empower healthcare professionals to prevent and mitigate the occurrence of pressure ulcers.

Pressure ulcers result from various factors, primarily prolonged pressure on the skin or shearing forces. Vulnerable patients include elderly residents in nursing homes and individuals recovering from surgery who are confined to their beds. Given that pressure ulcers often heal slowly and are prone to recurrence, prevention is paramount, Kepler Vision Technologies emphasises.

Healthcare providers employ multiple interventions to avert pressure ulcers, with repositioning patients as a central strategy. Additionally, healthcare staff assess mattress suitability and maximise bed capabilities.

However, these interventions demand considerable time and attention from healthcare workers. Some patients are unable to change positions independently, potentially disrupting their vital sleep, leading to fatigue and restlessness.

The Kepler Night Nurse Lying Position Detection empowers healthcare professionals with critical information about patients at an elevated risk of developing pressure ulcers. By continuously monitoring patients’ sleep positions, the Kepler module offers timely insights, indicating when manual position adjustments are required.

This feature saves a “significant” amount of time and reduces healthcare costs, the firm states.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...