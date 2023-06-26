Moving and handling specialist Care & Independence has launched the GLOVE Convenience Max sling, which helps reduce tissue viability risks arising from drag and shear through binding-free leg sections and double-sided padded slidesheet fabric.

The sling is targeted at users with reduced upper body tone or those who need a little extra support and stability and may ordinarily not be suitable for an access/convenience style sling. It promises to deliver maximum support, comfort, security, and performance.

Importantly, GLOVE Convenience Max claims to resolve a long-standing issue for prescribers and users in that the risks and issues around the application of toileting and access slings are frequently unsuitable but “very much desired”.

James Bennett, Care & Independence Sales & Marketing Director, explained: “We have listened over the years to prescribers and users alike who opine the issues and risks around the application of access/toileting slings – insomuch as they are frequently not suitable but very much desired.

“The most common cause for concern is that users don’t have the appropriate physiological condition to be safe and secure using this type of sling.

“Having undertaken extensive field research with voice of customer input and evaluating then combining the current sling designs in our portfolio, we have been able to create a new style of toileting sling that offers the best of Care & Independence design and manufacturing – the result of which is the GLOVE Convenience Max.”

With a high back, hoisting may be achieved (subject to appropriate risk assessments) from a bed, floor, as well as seated position, providing caregivers with greater application opportunities. Deep lumbar and underarm padding provides beneficial additional comfort for the user.

Care & Independence’s patented binding-free leg sections have been applied with double-sided padded slidesheet fabric, making fitting effortless and helping reduce tissue viability risks arising from drag and shear.

As a toileting-style sling, the GLOVE Convenience Max has a large aperture, giving “excellent” lower body access for hygiene purposes. Loop straps at the legs give an adjustable angle of recline, while the upper body benefits from dynamic, self-adjusting shoulder extensor straps that prevent jack-knifing during transfer and make the sling ideal for users subject to extensor spasm.

In addition, the assistive technology features a self-adjusting corset-style enclosed body that hugs as it lifts, providing the user with the combination of core stability, accessibility, and maximum support.

Furthermore, a luxurious one-way non-slip velvet velour back panel and lumbar pad together with a triple clunk-click buckle chestband provide maximum security for the user.

“We are well versed in solving complex moving and handling issues and are really proud of our latest sling innovation,” added James. “As a business we have a 10-year goal to improve the lives of one million people per year. By bringing the GLOVE Convenience Max to market, we know the difference it will make to thousands of users, carers and their families – and that, is the greatest of rewards.”

The sling is available for assessment-led sales. Demonstrations and appointment bookings can be made via this page to locate the relevant local Product Specialist.

Earlier this year, Care & Independence launched four in-situ slings, which aim to provide a wider cost-effective choice for community equipment providers.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...