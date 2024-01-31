Alcove, a specialist in virtual care technology solutions, has announced that following an OJEU tender process, it has secured a contract with Norfolk County Council, marking the first long-term commissioned virtual care service in the UK.

No other council has commissioned virtual care formally yet, according to Alcove.

The partnership between Alcove and Norfolk County Council is designed to enhance the well-being and quality of life for elderly and vulnerable individuals residing in Norfolk. Through this collaboration, Alcove will leverage its virtual care technology to empower residents with innovative tools and support systems that enable them to live more independent and connected lives.

Norfolk County Council commented: “We believe Norfolk County Council is the first council in England to offer a virtual care agency for our citizens.

“This technological approach to care delivery and support is only in its infancy and there are further opportunities which have not yet been explored for using this technology to alter the way we support and deliver care to residents including: loneliness prevention via group calls, group activities and befriending services to reduce loneliness and the corresponding increases in the need for formal care provision.”

Key highlights of the partnership include the service is run rating at 17,000 virtual care calls per annum; a great relationship with the local NFS reablement service; locally based installation provision; an option of Alcove sensors can be added to help identify care needs and generate further insights and benefits; and connecting clients to their friends and family across the globe.

Alcove Team Leader for the virtual care service, Tanya Jones, expressed their excitement about the new long-term partnership, stating: “Virtual care calls make a big difference to our clients by ensuring they’re safe, happy, and not alone, all while they stay in their own homes.

“These calls help in several ways: making sure clients take their medicine correctly, being a friendly voice to talk to and reduce loneliness, checking on their overall health, and giving them some control over their day-to-day lives.

“This means that family members can have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are being looked after, and clients can feel confident and cared for. Our clients have commented that they have made genuine connections with our virtual care assistants and feel they’re listened to.”

