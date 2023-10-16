Baffin Technology Systems has launched the LORI stander, which claims to be one of the smallest paediatric standers currently available.

The LORI stander enables the child to be placed in a standing position whether they are in a prone or supine position. It also allows them to remain in a vertical position when standing or lying. The stander makes it possible to abduct the lower limbs in the standing position with angle measurement for both legs.

This, in turn, allows for adjustment of the legs within the frontal plane to ensure the femoral head and socket of the hips are in the correct position, which eliminates the risk of hip dysplasia. To further ensure the pelvis is in the correct position, the back support is mounted on a ball hinge for precise adjustment.

Available in three sizes, Baby, Junior, and Teen, the Baby and Junior models are manual standers, while the larger Teen model is electric. The Baby model is suitable for a child from a height of 65cm.

The lightweight modern design of the LORI means that it can be easily folded when not in use or for transportation, and, for ease of use, all the adjustments are made using one key, which is mounted on the frame.

Marzena Komisarczuk, the founder of Baffin Technology Systems, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the LORI stander, which is a fantastic addition to our ever-growing product range.

“All our products are thoughtfully designed with the child and their parent/carer in mind, and I believe the LORI will make a real difference to children who require a stander as part of their therapy programme or for everyday use.”

To ensure the child is always in the best postural position, the LORI has a system of side and hip supports and straps, which support the thorax, hips, back, and pelvis, along with the whole upper body.

For additional comfort and support, there is an integrated contoured headrest that can be easily adjusted to the shape of the child’s head when they are standing in a prone or supine position.

To ensure that both feet are in the correct position, the LORI features integrated foot platforms, which enable both feet to be individually put into the correct position for comfort and posture.

Combined with the knee pads, the child benefits from the correct biometric linearity within the knee, ankle, and foot joints. LORI is a great therapeutic device and enables the child to engage with friends and family and take part in various activities either at home or at school.

Baffin Technology Systems also recently launched the SIMON paediatric car seat in the UK, which offers postural support and reduces the risk of back injury for carers.

For more information on the full range of products available from Baffin Technology Systems or to book a free presentation or assessment, call 01788 892 056, email office@baffin.co.uk, or visit the website.

