Daily living aids provider Complete Care Shop has launched a new Occupational Therapist (OT) Recommended range that is designed to meet the “highest clinical standards”.

The new OT Recommended range consists of 550 products that claim to offer the best functionality, ease of use, safety, and value for money.

OT Recommended products are identified on the Complete Care Shop website by a green OT Recommended badge.

Assistive products that feature a green OT Recommended badge include mobility aids, bedroom equipment, bathing products, and aids to daily living.

Rachel Hutchinson, OT and Clinical Director at Complete Care Shop, said: “We have over 60 fully qualified Occupational Therapists (OTs) that work in the business and we have drawn on their knowledge and experience to curate a range of products that aims to enable people to live more independently every day.”

All products in the OT Recommended range have been expertly assessed against key criteria including:

Functionality: Does it meet expectations and product claims? Is it fit for purpose and does it enable independence or support a carer?

Does it meet expectations and product claims? Is it fit for purpose and does it enable independence or support a carer? Ease of use: Does it require no or minimal assembly? Is it simple to understand how to use with clear instructions? Does it require little ongoing maintenance? Is it easy to keep clean?

Does it require no or minimal assembly? Is it simple to understand how to use with clear instructions? Does it require little ongoing maintenance? Is it easy to keep clean? Safety: Does it meet all applicable UK safety standards, present no obvious risks if used in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions, and are there user instructions or videos available to support its safe use?

Does it meet all applicable UK safety standards, present no obvious risks if used in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions, and are there user instructions or videos available to support its safe use? Value for money: Does the product have a reasonable life expectancy? Is it cost-effective? Is it sustainable/recyclable?

“Once our Occupational Therapists have evaluated the product against all the criteria and it has passed with flying colours, we are delighted to give it the “OT Recommended” seal of approval to reassure our customers that they are spending their money wisely,” continued Rachel.

“We hope that an OT Recommended product can help customers to narrow down their search with confidence and then, to ensure it’s suitable for their specific needs, refer to our buying guides and help pages on the website. Products can be easily identified by the green OT Recommended badge on the product image.

“If customers require further personalised advice a free online chat and a telephone line connects directly to our Occupational Therapy team or there is a further option to book an hour’s private virtual assessment where the home and needs can be fully assessed.”

The launch of the OT Recommended range follows a recent survey by Complete Care Shop, which revealed that half of its clients are concerned that the cost-of-living crisis will impact their ability to live independently.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...