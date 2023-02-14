Daily living aids retailer Complete Care Shop will launch an occupational therapist- (OT) recommended range with products selected by specialist buyers and approved by in-house OTs that meet high clinical standards and offer “the best” functionality, ease of use, safety, and value for money.

An in-house OT will help to identify the strengths and benefits of pieces of equipment to better support users’ health in their home and social environments and enable them to take part in the activities that matter to them.

Recently, Complete Care Shop ran an Independent Living survey, which revealed users’ worries about the cost-of-living crisis. Almost half of its clients said the crisis will impact their ability to live independently. Between 2-30 November 2022, the retailer received responses from 1,678 respondents.

Complete Care Shop clients include elderly people, disabled people, carers, and people with health conditions.

Matthew Stead, Managing Director at Complete Care Shop, said: “In response to our customer’s concerns we’ve created a Price Checked and Everyday Value range of independent living aids. Also, we will soon be launching an ‘Occupational Therapist’ (OT) recommended range based on our years of experience.

“As the largest provider of independent living aids online we have an extensive customer base. That’s why we decided to conduct our first Independent Living survey to gain a clearer picture of what’s happening across the UK.

“We know that many people, especially those considered to be vulnerable including the elderly, disabled and those living with health conditions are very worried about the deepening cost of living crisis and its impact on being able to live independently.”

Findings revealed 41 percent of people are finding their finances are “difficult” or are “just about getting by”, with nearly half of respondents saying that the rising cost of living will impact their ability to live independently.

Three-fifths of people are either worried or very worried about the cost-of-living crisis, with the affordability of bills, heat, and food prices of most concern. Surprisingly, at 68 percent, it is working-age, rather than retired, people that are affected the most, according to the survey.

Over a third of all respondents say they have had to make a difficult choice between being warm or eating enough this winter. Also, 62 percent stated their mental health has been affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

Additionally, even though people have cut back on a variety of things this winter, people aged over 65 will cut back a little more on heating and lighting compared to working-age people.

Rachel Hutchinson, Occupational Therapist and Clinical Director at Complete Care Shop, commented: “We know that things are tough now and, along with heating, as Occupational Therapists we are particularly concerned to hear that people are cutting back on lighting.

“Poor lighting in the home can make it more difficult to see any hazards and increase your chances of falling, which is the number one reason older people are taken to A&E. With the current pressures on A&E and the Ambulance Service, reducing your risk of a fall has never been more important.

“If you’re worried about the cost of lighting, a motion sensor light is an excellent, cost-effective safety feature that immediately lights up when motion is detected and stays on for 20 seconds after the movement has stopped, helping to prevents trips and falls.”

The survey also uncovered concerning lifestyle trends including nearly two-fifths of respondents who do not exercise at all, citing their disability, too tired from working, and caring for others as the main reasons for their inactivity.

Habinteg’s Forecast for Accessible Homes 2020 research revealed that more than half of all local plans still make no requirements for any accessible housing standard and only 25 percent of the homes due to be built in England were specified to the Optional Access standards.

