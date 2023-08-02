A “groundbreaking” positioning solution for the upper extremities has recently garnered significant attention and praise from specialist wheelchair therapists and rehabilitation engineers at this year’s Posture and Mobility Group (PMG) Conference.

BES Healthcare, a provider of assistive technology solutions in the UK, welcomed Bart Van der Heyden, an internationally renowned Belgian physiotherapist, educator, and inventor, as a guest speaker at this PMG Conference 2023.

During his presentation, entitled ‘Upper extremity positioning, the missing seating intervention’, Bart introduced the Moduform Dynamic Arm Support from Bodypoint.

The assistive technology garnered significant attention and praise from the audience, comprising specialist wheelchair therapists and rehabilitation engineers, who were eager to learn about his development.

The device has been developed to offer an anatomically correct and effective intervention for a variety of clinical conditions. By providing immediate post-injury support, Moduform aims to achieve optimal clinical outcomes while minimising the risk of potential harm in the long term.

One of Moduform’s primary benefits is its ability to prevent shoulder subluxation and alleviate pain, making it a valuable addition to therapeutic strategies for patients experiencing these issues. Moreover, for individuals who have had strokes or other neurological events, Moduform offers an essential early intervention tool that can significantly improve their rehabilitation process and outcome, BES Healthcare states.

From his initial invention over 10 years ago, Bart’s expertise and collaboration with the Bodypoint team during the last few years have culminated in the development of this patient-ready solution. Combining scientific knowledge, clinical precision, and innovative engineering, Moduform Dynamic Arm Support offers a new, comprehensive way to approach looking at upper extremity support.

The Moduform booth at the PMG Conference 2023, hosted by the BES Healthcare team, attracted substantial attendees keen to experience

the benefits of this support.

Numerous healthcare professionals praised Bart’s presentation, hailing Moduform as a vital piece of equipment, with one respected healthcare professional commenting: “This is the absolute stand-out product of the conference!”

Moduform’s impact extends beyond immediate post-injury use also offering a valuable intervention for patients at risk of developing upper extremity issues. By providing anatomically correct positioning, Moduform offers a proactive approach to maintaining musculoskeletal health, especially for individuals with limited mobility or those in rehabilitation.

Bart Van der Heyden and Bodypoint’s joint efforts in developing Moduform demonstrate how combining expertise from different domains can lead to solutions that address critical healthcare challenges.

The PMG Conference 2023 was held at The International Centre in Telford, Shropshire, from 10 July to 12 July. It is aimed at professionals working in the field of posture and wheeled mobility, including occupational therapists, physiotherapists, rehabilitation engineers, and clinical scientists.

The annual event focuses on the posture and mobility needs of wheelchair users. It is a chance for professionals to discover the latest assistive technologies, learn from experts on a range of important and relevant topics, and network with peers.

BES Healthcare’s Dr Barend ter Haar has a fascinating series of articles available to read on AT Today about aspects in the world of posture and mobility where there are common misconceptions and myths to be addressed to help promote better practice. Read the Let’s Get It Clear series here.

