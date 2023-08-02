A wetroom manufacturer has announced the launch of its new specialist training created for contractors, technical officers, and key stakeholders involved in all aspects of bathroom adaptation specification across private and public sectors.

‘Bathroom Adaptations Technical Training Tour’ has been launched by Impey in partnership with industry partners Altro, Closomat, Mira Showers, and Whale.

The specialist training is free to attend and will take place on four dates across key locations, including Dartford, Gloucester, Manchester, and Glasgow between September and October 2023.

The informative training sessions will run on four separate dates from 10am until 2pm, offering an opportunity to explore every aspect of accessible showering, including wetrooms, trays, drainage, flooring, showers, pumps, and toilets.

The day will be packed full of interactive discussion and networking, plus presentations, product demonstrations, and lunch.

Training has been developed to provide up-to-date information about the specification and installation of bathroom adaptations. The five manufacturers will dispel the myths of level access showering.

Topics covered in the sessions will include wet floor specification; drainage, floor formers, and shower trays; safety flooring; safer showering; inclusive design; dignity in toileting; service agreements and warranties; the advances in pumped drainage technology; flood prevention; dementia-friendly design; surveying and technical support; compliance; supply chain benefits; sustainable solutions; and UK manufacturing.

Said Steve Huntly, Impey Managing Director, said: “We’re excited to announce this roadshow, offering a fantastic opportunity to showcase best practice in bathroom adaptations alongside four UK manufacturing partners.

“These events are designed to connect with key customers and provide a platform where we can offer insight and invaluable technical knowledge.

“We’ve been actively working alongside the BMA for the past few years to drive a heightened awareness of the need for inclusivity and product quality in accessible showering and these events will offer a great platform to spread the message wider.

“Not just for local authorities and installers, I’d encourage forward-thinking retailers to embrace how the market is shifting to cater for an ageing population.”

Places are available on a first come, first served basis, with limited numbers in each venue. Bookings are now open for all four dates.

On Wednesday 13 September, training will take place in Dartford, on Wednesday 20 September, Gloucester, Wednesday 4 October, Manchester, and Wednesday 11 October, Glasgow.

Earlier this year, Impey gave healthcare professionals the opportunity to further knowledge and improve confidence in specifying healthcare showering solutions and appropriate specification at a free CPD-certified webinar.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...