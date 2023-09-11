The First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf has made a new pledge to private and voluntary sector staff working in adult social care, children’s services, and those who deliver funded early learning and childcare in Scotland to receive pay increases up to at least £12 an hour.

This uplift, announced in the First Minister’s first Programme for Government, will mean an increase of more than £2,000 a year for some staff in April 2024.

The £12 minimum pay rate represents an increase of 10.1 percent from the £10.90 minimum rate that was introduced in April 2023 for eligible staff in adult social care and early learning and childcare.

For workers in children’s services who previously received National Minimum Wage, this increase will represent a minimum increase in pay of 15.2 percent compared to April 2023.

Humza said: “Up to 100,000 workers will benefit from this policy. They fulfil a vital role in society, and we are immensely grateful for the contribution they make.

“Pay and conditions are of great importance in the wellbeing and retention of the social care workforce, and that is why we are committing to make sure staff in these vital services are paid at least £12 per hour.

“Four out of five people who will benefit from this uplift in pay are female. Increasing pay not only helps the workforce in question, but will also help achieve our wider priorities on child poverty, fair work, and post-Covid recovery in the health and care sector.”

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) recently unveiled a £600 million package to help with recruitment and retention in social care.

