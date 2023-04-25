The Scottish Government urges disabled people to find out if they are eligible for the new disability benefits that will replace the current Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits as part of a new campaign to increase benefit take-up.

The nationwide campaign aims to raise awareness about the financial support available to help with the extra costs that disabled children and adults may face.

Child Disability Payment provides financial support to help families and carers with the extra costs of caring for a disabled child or young person or child or young person with a long-term health condition.

Adult Disability Payment is available to people aged between 16 and state pension age who are disabled, have a long-term health condition, or have a terminal illness.

These benefits are administered by Social Security Scotland and replace the DWP’s Disability Living Allowance (DLA) for Children, DLA, and Personal Independence Payment.

People already getting disability benefits from DWP will see their award transfer automatically and they do not need to apply separately.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Being disabled or having a long-term health condition can come with a variety of extra costs, such as paying more for accessible transport. We want to make sure that disabled children and adults get all the extra financial support they are entitled to, to ease the impact of those costs.

“This campaign is not just about raising awareness but also has an important role to play in helping to remove any stigma that people may be worried about when applying for social security. We believe social security is a human right. It is here for any of us should we need it and we want to make sure people are accessing what they are due.

“This is the first time that we are proactively promoting disability benefits as part of a national advertising campaign, including adverts on TV. We are not aware of the UK Government running a campaign on the equivalent UK benefits for over 30 years.

“I want to actively encourage people to check if they are eligible for Child and Adult Disability Payments and make sure they get extra financial support to help them live full and independent lives.”

The campaign features Piper, 9, who has Down’s Syndrome. Her mum Caroline Milburn, says disability benefits have helped cover extra costs as well as give Piper opportunities she’d never have had without them.

Caroline, from Edinburgh, said: “Disability benefit allowed me to buy her a sensory swing and a tablet that gives her access to games that help her learn. She just thinks she’s having fun but the games have taught her so much. She plays them with her five-year-old brother sitting beside her and he learns with her.

“Child Disability Payment helps cover the costs of buying Piper new clothes and duvets as she is always chewing holes in them. It also allows me to send her to holiday clubs. She loves them and they’re really good for her, but they cost about £40 a week.

“Without disability benefits, we’d not have been able to give her all the experiences and opportunities she’s had to learn and connect with the world.”

