Platform Housing Group has partnered with Futr AI Ltd following a successful four-week chatbot and live chat pilot that enabled them to explore and gather data on both its customers’ preferences and its customer advisors’ user experiences.

This newly signed one-year contract will enable Platform to offer chatbot and live chat services on their website so that customers can access services 24/7, at a time that suits them.

Michael Bruce, Director of Platform Hub and Income Management, explained: “Platform’s new Chatbot and Live Chat technology, along with further proposed innovations, will fit in seamlessly alongside our traditional contact methods, helping us to deliver against our promise to make it simpler for customers to use our services and offer them more choice.

“We have chosen to partner with AI Ltd as they provided excellent support during the trial period to integrate the technology into our systems and ultimately, we share the same mission – to simplify access to services.”

During the four-week trial period, the automated Chatbot answered 5,028 customer interactions, with only 338 of these customers requesting to speak to an advisor, via Live Chat. This meant that 4,690 potential calls to Platform’s busy customer services centre were averted, enabling their advisors to deal with customers who choose to call us and deal with more urgent enquiries.

Andy Wilkins, CEO of Futr AI Ltd said, “I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Platform Housing. At Futr AI, we’re committed to powering transformative customer experiences through advanced AI, and this collaboration marks an exciting continuation of our long track record in the social housing sector.

“Platform Housing’s commitment to digital innovation and customer service aligns perfectly with our mission and we’re excited to be working to set new standards for personalised, accessible service.”

