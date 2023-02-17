A supermarket clothing line has launched an affordable, adapted clothing range to support independent dressing for children and young people with disabilities.

Following the success of its Easy on Easy Wear school uniform range last September, George at Asda has created a collection of everyday casualwear that has been adapted to make independent dressing easier for those with additional needs and reduced mobility.

The Easy On Easy Wear range features 24 items of clothing for ages 3 to 16 years old and is available in Asda store and online, with prices starting at 9 pounds.

Garments feature discreet and practical adaptations that make day-to-day dressing easier for children and young people with special requirements.

Adaptations include hidden hook and loop fasteners on necklines to make slipping sweatshirts and tees on and off more comfortable, and higher backs and longer legs to ensure a level waistband and perfect leg length when seated.

Holes have also been added to make dressing easier for feeding tubes, whilst soft threads have been specifically incorporated and care labels removed to prevent potential irritation for children with sensory needs.

George’s buying manager Vicki Radford enlisted the help of 14- year-old Ava Joliffe, an award winning deaf and blind artist from Preston, on accessibility issues and the design of the range.

Vicki said: “It was really important to Ava that we designed our adapted collection in line with the main kidswear range, so children with disabilities can wear the same as their friends… and it was really important to us that these pieces remain competitively priced and affordable to all our customers.

“Working with Ava was a real joy; we’re all so proud of the pieces we’ve created together, and as a brand, are delighted to have been able to extend the range past schoolwear to encompass everyday dressing.”

A backpack brand recently launched a collection of highly adaptive crossbody bags and backpacks to help make their products more accessible.

