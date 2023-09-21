The Innovative Devices Access Pathway (IDAP) pilot has been launched, supported by £10 million UK Government funding, which is designed to support the rapid development of innovative technologies that can be introduced into the NHS to address unmet clinical needs for patients and healthcare professionals at the earliest opportunity.

It claims to ensure that innovative technologies, including assistive technologies, developed quickly do not compromise on standards of safety, quality, and effectiveness.

Initially announced earlier this year, the newly launched IDAP has the potential to expedite UK patient access to innovative technologies by providing innovators and manufacturers with multi-partner support and targeted scientific advice.

The pathway builds on the government’s intention to develop an end-to-end pathway for innovation as set out in the Medical Technology Strategy and delivers on the ambitions set out in the Government’s Life Sciences Vision.

IDAP has been jointly launched by the Department of Health and Social Care, Health Technology Wales, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), National Health Service England, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Office for Life Sciences, and the Scottish Health Technologies Group.

David Lawson, Director of Medical Technology at the Department of Health and Social Care, said: “Today’s launch marks an important step forward in the implementation of the Medical Technology Strategy published in February this year.

“It signals our commitment to move towards a rules-based pathway which will ensure the adoption of specialty innovative medical technology into the NHS, helping to benefit patient outcomes.

“The IDAP showcases our internationally respected regulatory and guidance bodies and the tailored support on offer for technologies that meet the specific needs of the NHS.”

Innovators are now invited to submit Expressions of Interest for access into the pathway.

Throughout the pathway, the partners will offer targeted support to successful applicants, which may include the development of a targeted product roadmap; system navigation advice; a priority clinical investigation; joint scientific advice with partners; support with Health Technology Assessments (HTA) for product realisation and adoption; safe-harbour meetings to discuss NHS adoption; and exceptional use authorisation granted by the MHRA, provided necessary safety standards are met.

Submissions for the pilot phase opened on 19 September 2023 and close 29 October 2023. Further information about the IDAP and how to apply can be found here.

To be eligible for the programme, applicants must submit devices that do not have a CE mark, UKCA mark, or regulatory approval. Products must meet criteria, addressing a significant unmet clinical need as defined in the programme. Applicants will need to demonstrate a proof of concept evidenced by data to a near-final prototype and have already sought clinical input from at least one UK health organisation or medical charity.

Entry to the IDAP is open to both commercial and non-commercial innovators of medical technology in the UK and abroad.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...