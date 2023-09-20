The 2023 Euan’s Guide Access Survey is open for disabled people to share the views, with a focus on disabled access and the cost-of-living crisis.

The 2023 survey went live on 15 September, launching in association with Motability Operations at The Big Event in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Euan’s Guide is a charity that works to make it easier, safer, and more rewarding for disabled people, their friends, families and carers to find and visit accessible places. It is asking anyone who has ever had to consider disabled access to share their opinions on accessibility by answering the survey, which can be accessed here.

This year’s survey covers topics such as toilets, parking, and general disabled access, as well as the cost-of-living crisis.

The data gathered from the Access Survey informs Euan’s Guide in its mission to improve accessibility, and the insights from the survey help to shape the charity’s work around amplifying the voices and experiences of disabled people.

Founder of Euan’s Guide, Euan MacDonald, commented: “Our Access Survey is extremely important in establishing how disabled people, their families, friends and carers feel about disabled access through their own lived experiences, and how the cost of living crisis is disproportionately affecting disabled people.

“We’re delighted to be working with Motability Operations for a third year to amplify the voices and experiences of disabled people. It’s vital that anyone who has had to consider disabled access makes their voice heard by taking our Access Survey, so we can work together to make a difference.”

Last year’s survey included the opinions of over 7,500 people, 98 percent of whom identified as a disabled person.

The 2022 Access Survey found that 91 percent of respondents try to find disabled access information about a new place before visiting. Additionally, 72 percent of respondents have found accessibility information on a venue’s website to be misleading, confusing, or inaccurate.

Three-quarters of respondents were found to have experienced a disappointing trip of having to change plans due to poor accessibility, while around half of respondents Sreported that reviews from other disabled people improve their confidence when visiting new places.

Furthermore, 46 percent of respondents visited somewhere new after reading a review on EuansGuide.com

“The results are an important and valuable source of data which helps to drive positive change for our customers and disabled people across the UK. I’d ask anyone with lived experience of disabled accessibility to take the time to complete the survey and make their voices heard.”

