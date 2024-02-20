Lilli, a SaaS company using a proactive lifestyle monitoring technology to “revolutionise” care, has launched a new funding opportunity to support local authorities and integrated care boards (ICBs) to overcome barriers to procurement and accelerate the adoption of remote monitoring technology.

The Proactive Care Fund will provide access to up to £1,000,000 of matched funding to transform care and support people to live independently for longer.

To help combat challenges in the health and social care sector regarding a lack of staff, squeezed budgets, and complex procurement processes, Lilli will match fund organisations that wish to improve conditions, with funds awarded through an easy application process.

Lilli’s remote monitoring technology can help spot signs of health decline before conditions become acute, enabling caregivers to intervene early and right-size care packages. This helps to avoid hospital admissions and allow teams to focus resources where they are most needed, according to the firm.

Nick Weston, Chief Commercial Officer at Lilli, said: “We launched the Proactive Care Fund because we are acutely aware that while organisations now really understand the value of remote monitoring technology in improving services, there are real challenges and blockers to procure at present and it can often require a large amount of team resource, which they may not have, to do so.

“On top of this, the number of people who will require publicly funded care at home in the UK is expected to grow by 36 percent between 2024 and 2035, so it is therefore crucial that transformation happens now to prevent further crisis in the future.

“By taking this proactive step, we are hoping we can ease the pressure on an already strained health and care system to accelerate adoption of our evidenced solution, while helping more people across the country to live safely and independently in their homes for longer.”

Last year, several organisations across the UK successfully procured Lilli through the first Proactive Care Fund to drive digital transformation and system improvements, including North Central London ICB.

Phil Darby, ASC Commissioning Lead for Markets at North Central London ICB, commented: “The NCL boroughs applied for the Proactive Care Fund to help support our residents to maximise their independence and remain living at home through the use of the innovative Lilli system.

“The application process for the fund was comprehensive yet accessible and the funding provided has enabled a wider roll out of Lilli than originally anticipated, allowing us to support a greater number of residents. I’d highly recommend ICSs to apply for this fantastic opportunity.”

The Proactive Care Fund offers matched funding offers between 12 month- and five-year contract terms for local authorities and ICBs. To apply and for more information, organisations should email pcf@intelligentlilli.com for an application pack before the end of 8 March 2024 for commencement of contracts in spring.

Last year, Lilli launched a similar matched funding opportunity for organisations to help combat winter pressures within the health and social care sector.

