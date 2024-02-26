Wetroom manufacturer Impey has announced 2024 dates for its free online ‘We Are Wetrooms’ training programme, which helps installers, retailers, plumbers, tilers, and merchant counter sales staff learn about the specification and installation of Impey’s wetroom solutions.

The training seminars have been developed with the brand’s product portfolio to encompass information about Impey’s core product range, including its Aqua-Dec EasyFit floor formers, Aqua-Dec Linear floor formers, WaterGuard waterproofing solution, underfloor heating options, and more.

To ensure a comprehensive and tailored experience, Impey’s training department conducts the sessions from a virtual training hub, kitted out with a product presentation studio and demonstration areas.

Impey says purpose-made content ensures that seminar participants can take advantage of the online format, which blends pre-recorded videos with a variety of live Q&A sessions.

All sessions will be hosted by Shaun Hunt, a wetroom guru and Impey’s technical and trade marketing Manager with over 20 years’ experience in the sector.

Shaun commented: “I am excited to begin our 2024 ‘We Are Wetrooms’ virtual training events. Combining live and video elements has proved incredibly popular; and the online presentation means that participants can join us from anywhere!

“Attendees are very engaged and will typically ask questions about the projects they are planning or wetroom installations they have worked on. Each session is tailored to its participants and the level of their wetroom knowledge.”

Each session covers wetroom installation and floor formers; wetroom installation into a wooden or concrete floor; how to achieve the perfect wetroom gradient; drainage: gravity fed and pumped waste; and leak-free water proofing.

Neil Whitehead, Impey Head of Marketing, added: “We are now in our fourth year of virtual ‘We Are Wetrooms’ training and attendee numbers are continuing to grow.

“Shaun has an extensive understanding of wetroom installation and he delivers best practice for wetroom installation in the most engaging and absorbing way.

“If you have an interest in the installation, specification, or sales of level access shower spaces, this is definitely the course for you.”

The 2024 programme of ‘We Are Wetrooms’ interactive virtual training sessions kicks off on Friday 15 March. With nine dates available between March and November, bookings for the free sessions are now open.

Trusted Assessing and Care Training is working in partnership with the British Healthcare Trades Association to launch a new course designed for retailers of independent living equipment.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...