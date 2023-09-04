Mobility equipment supplier Rehasense has launched a new “cost-effective” wheelchair power add-on, which is designed to increase users’ independence by making trips easier to navigate by removing the need to manually push a wheelchair.

The new Eco Assist manually clamps onto the frame of the wheelchair and disconnects with ease in one simple movement.

It is designed to make days out with friends and family that might have previously been challenging in a manual wheelchair easy to plan with confidence. Attaching the add-on to a wheelchair makes it easy to manoeuvre and is “ideal” for use in urban areas, like shopping centres, according to Rehasense.

The device comes in a stylish black finish and has a maximum speed of 12 miles per hour. It can be charged from empty to full in five hours. It weighs 15.5kg with the battery, which reduces to 9.4kg with the removal of the battery, kick stand, and clamping brackets, making it easy to transport.

The twist throttle control, central LED display on/off button, and three speed modes are all housed within the handlebars while standard features include cruise control, anti-slip traction control, LED headlight, and horn.

In addition, Eco Assist consists of a high-strength aluminium chassis, a 350-watt motor, and 48-volt battery. To ensure protection against the elements, all surfaces on the Eco Assist are powder coated and anodised.

Rehasense will be showcasing the new Eco Assist wheelchair power add-on at this year’s Rehacare exhibition on stand A35 in Hall 4.

Rehacare 2023 takes place on 13-16 September in Düsseldorf, Germany. It is the world’s largest trade fair for rehabilitation and care, which showcases a broad range of assistive technologies, such as communication aids, paediatric equipment, daily living aids, mobility equipment, and rehabilitation technologies.

Alongside the Eco Assist, Rehasense will also be showcasing its range of manual wheelchairs, rollators, Power Assisted Wheelchair Systems (PAWS), and Trackwheel at Rehacare 2023.

Jordan Day, UK Sales Manager for Rehasense UK, commented: “We are delighted to be attending Rehacare 2023 and launching the Eco Assist which we believe will prove to be very popular with dealers, end users and healthcare professionals visiting the show who are looking for a cost-effective entry-level power add-on.”

