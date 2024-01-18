AccessAble, a website that enables users to find wheelchair friendly venues and check out disabled access and facilities, has launched a survey to gather valuable insights that will shape the future of its work in providing comprehensive accessibility information and enhance accessibility for everyone.

The 2024 Accessibility and You Survey is designed to capture diverse perspectives on accessibility and improve the information and services offered by AccessAble. By participating in the survey, individuals can contribute to developing a more inclusive and accessible environment for people with disabilities.

AccessAble empowers disabled people and their carers to make informed decisions about places they want to visit. It also provides reassurance about what to expect when visiting somewhere new or unfamiliar by producing and maintaining detailed, accurate, and up-to-date information about the accessibility of various public places.

Its online Accessibility Guides cover over 70,000 locations, including shops, restaurants, hotels, universities, healthcare settings, and other public spaces. AccessAble’s trained surveyors visit every place in person to ensure the guides are entirely facts, figures, and photographs.

The survey should take around 10 minutes to complete. Every participant can win one of three gift card prizes, each valued up to £300. Click here to take part in the 2024 Accessibility and You Survey.

