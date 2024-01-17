Foundations UK, the national body for home improvement agencies in England, has released when and where it will host its DFG Champions Roadshows, a series of regional events that aim to make homes more accessible for those who need it.

DFG Champions Roadshows are workshops that provide the opportunity to meet fellow professionals, learn from industry experts, and bring fresh ideas back to work. The roadshows are hosted all over the country to make them accessible to as many people as possible, they feature different speakers, engaging topics, and networking opportunities.

The dates and locations for the free events in 2024 include Nottingham, Plymouth, Manchester, London, and Newcastle from February to March.

The first stop in 2024 will be Nottingham at the Crowne Plaza Nottingham in the East Midlands on 21 February. Those interested can register for a free place.

Following a successful and sold-out regional roadshow last year, Foundations return to the Southwest to call at Plymouth at the Crowne Plaza Plymouth on 28 February. Click here to register for a free place.

Foundations celebrated its 50th roadshow last year in Manchester. It will return in the Northwest this spring. Join the event at the King’s House Conference Centre Manchester on 6 March. Those interested can register for a free place.

The event will be held in London twice this March on Tuesday 12 March and Wednesday 13 March at the Clayton Chiswick London. Those interested can register for a free place.

The last of the 2024 spring shows is Newcastle. Those interested can join the event at the Crowne Plaza Newcastle on 27 March. Click here to register a free place.

Foundations recently announced the winners of the National Healthy Housing Awards 2023.

