Ropox, a manufacturer of accessible bathroom and kitchen solutions, will showcase its product range on stand C51 at The OT Show in Birmingham next week.

Mark Sadler, UK Sales Manager at Ropox, commented: “We are delighted to once again be attending The OT Show and this year we will have more products on show and working demonstrations than ever before.

“OT’s play a vital role in our business as they are often involved in projects that include the installation of our accessible bathroom and kitchen equipment, so to be able to engage with so many over a two-day period, demonstrate our products and build new relationships is great for us as a business.”

Ropox will showcase its SwingLine washbasin, QuickWash basin, height-adjustable Ropox Bathtub, mobile shower/changing bed, height-adjustable rise and fall kitchen worktops, and Vision Tables.

The height-adjustable SwingLine washbasin from Ropox fits into small rooms. The 180 degrees swing allows people with reduced mobility to position the washbasin in front of the toilet, so the user can wash their hands while seated as opposed to having to move across the room to reach a basin. There is also plenty of room under the basin for a wheelchair.

Also at the OT Show, the SwingLine washbasin is available with or without manual height adjustment, and, depending on the model, the range of adjustment is 150mm for models without a dock-in and 20cm for models with the dock-in. This allows the user or their carer to set the height at the optimum level.

The SwingLine has been designed to look equally at home in a domestic or care setting, while still meeting the needs of the individual and their carer.

The height-adjustable QuickWash basin comes forward from the wall, meaning the user does not have to bend or reach from their wheelchair, which can cause a negative effect on their posture.

Requiring no electrics, the QuickWash is easy to install, and, when in the initial up position, the 500mm wide basin’s projection off the wall is 530mm and 630mm when lowered. For wheelchair users, the basin can be lowered from its fixed point by 140mm and out from the wall by 100mm, which Ropox says can help wheelchair users that often have difficulty reaching a standard basin.

If a shower is not suitable, Ropox recommends the height-adjustable Ropox Bathtub. The height can be adjusted from 61cm to 91cm using an electrical control, which enables the user to be comfortably transferred from the bath to a changing bench. This also reduces the need for manual handling.

Available in three sizes, 1600mm, 1700mm and 1800mm, the Bathtub is suitable for children and adults. All models have a depth of 400mm. The Bathtub’s RRP is under £5000.

Additionally, the Ropox mobile shower and changing bed is height adjustable and has been designed to make changing safe and comfortable for the user and their carer. The electric height adjustment enables the carer to obtain the best possible working condition, while the flexible slats ensure the user is comfortable.

There are two versions of the Ropox mobile shower and changing bed available, a folding nursing bench, which has a 700mm height adjustment, or a moveable bench, which has a 400mm height adjustment. The mobile shower and changing bed unit is fully moulded and has a minimum number of dirt traps to make cleaning the device simple. To save space, the wall mounted version can be folded up against the wall when not in use.

For visitors that are looking for accessible kitchen equipment, Ropox will be exhibiting its height-adjustable rise and fall kitchen worktops, which have been designed to make the kitchen environment as accessible as possible for people with reduced mobility and wheelchair users. The electric version enables the user to change the height of the worktop to meet their specific needs at the touch of a button. This allows wheelchair users to use the kitchen independently.

Adjustable worktops from Ropox are also available with a manual mechanism and can be designed for use as a straight or corners unit, depending on the design of the kitchen and available space. Complementing the worktops will be examples from the range of height adjustable tabletops and cabinets.

Completing Ropox’s list of products on show this year, the Vision Tables that are an adjustable table solution for wheelchair users. Designed to be versatile, the Vision Tables incorporate a comprehensive choice of worktop sizes and models, all of which are adjustable to ensure they meet the needs of the user regardless of their age, height, or level of mobility.

With a table tilt of up to 74 degrees, items such as books and papers are easily accessible to the user while the integrated MagRule magnet, which can be placed anywhere on the table, guarantees that whatever the user is working on remains in place even when the table has been fully tilted.

To ensure the device can be used by children or adults with different seating heights, the Vision Tables feature a manual or electric height adjustment while the modern, ergonomic design ensures they look equally at home in a domestic, education, or work environment. For increased comfort, the Vision Tables also have removeable arm supports.

For more information on the full range of equipment available from Ropox or to book an assessment, visit the website or email ms@ropox.com or sra@ropox.com

