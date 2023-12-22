Llesiant Delta Wellbeing has won a prestigious national care award for its work supporting patients in the community, preventing unnecessary hospital admissions.

The company, which provides assistive technology and proactive monitoring and support for older and vulnerable people to live more independently, has won the Best Initiative in Care Award at the Caring UK Awards.

Its 24-hour community response service and hospital-based Blue Army works closely with Hywel Dda Health Board and Carmarthenshire County Council to support residents, helping them to return home from hospital or to avoid admission to hospital.

The response service is the first of its kind to be registered with Care Inspectorate Wales, supporting patients to return home from hospital by providing domiciliary care for a short time until reablement or long-term providers are in place. It also provides emergency social care support to families who are struggling to care for their loved ones while they await further assessments, increases in care provision, or just need additional support short-term.

Clients are provided with assistive technology, such as lifelines, so they have access to Delta Wellbeing’s 24/7 monitoring centre, and if there are any concerns, sudden deterioration, or they hit crisis, the response team is dispatched immediately.

Staff are fully trained in first aid and basic life support, and they can assist with all personal care needs, meal preparation and administration of medication, for example, as well as supporting with grocery shopping or providing a sit in service at short notice.

The Caring UK awards, organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading care industry magazine Caring UK, and with support from headline sponsor Virgin Money, recognise excellence and achievement within the care sector across the UK.

Delta Wellbeing is a Local Authority Trading Company, owned by Carmarthenshire County Council. Cabinet Member for Health and Social Services Cllr Jane Tremlett said: “Congratulations to Delta Wellbeing for winning this national award, I am absolutely delighted that the team have been recognised for all their hard work and commitment.

“Delta Wellbeing works closely with the health board and social services to support residents’ needs at home until reablement or a long-term package of care is in place, helping to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and importantly, making an enormous difference to the quality of life of residents across Carmarthenshire.

“A huge well done to everyone involved.”

Last month, Llesiant Delta Wellbeing and CGI, an IT and business consulting services firm, launched a “cutting-edge” digital monitoring and response system.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...