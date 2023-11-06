Llesiant Delta Wellbeing, a technology-enabled care (TEC) service provider, and CGI, an IT and business consulting services firm, have developed a new “cutting-edge” digital monitoring and response system.

The new digital platform, which has been successfully launched two years ahead of the 2025 analogue switch-off, provides round-the-clock monitoring through alarms, sensors, and wearable devices to remotely oversee health conditions. It proactively supports people to remain in their own home and retain a high-quality of life.

The project sees the successful integration of multiple systems, providing Delta Wellbeing with a platform to allow more proactive monitoring of clients and a more engaging and effective solution for service users.

The platform enables health and care services to become fully integrated allowing patients, families, and professionals to work together as one team seeing the same information, enabling a seamless transition between home and hospital services.

CGI and Delta Wellbeing worked closely with Enovation and Totalmobile to deliver the new digital system.

Delta Wellbeing Head of Technologies, Paul Faulkner, said: “It has been a challenging project to deliver, but an exciting one. To get the system in place, with time to spare, is testament to the hard work that everyone involved in the project, including staff at Delta Wellbeing and our partners CGI, Enovation (UMO) and Totalmobile, have put into the delivery.

“We are looking forward to enhancing our service with the additional functionality that the new platform will bring, as well as the new digital technologies and services that we will be able to take advantage of. This benefits all our customers and will help to improve the health and wellbeing of residents across west Wales and further afield.”

The platform is specifically designed to allow Delta Wellbeing to expand the range of assistive technology products and telehealth services it provides. The goal is to transform the way health and social care is delivered through a ‘whole system’ approach, supporting the continuous provision of high-quality care across the region.

CGI was selected as a long-term strategic partner in March 2023, supporting Delta Wellbeing’s vision to help older and vulnerable people across west Wales and beyond to live more independently and for longer periods of time. The digitalisation of the telecare services was the first phase of the partnership.

Donna Kelly, Senior Vice President for South and Midlands at CGI, added: “We are very pleased to see the platform in action and are looking forward to continuing our work with Delta Wellbeing to further develop their offering. CGI is committed to supporting digital health and care services in the home and are pleased to be involved in establishing Wales as the national pathfinder in truly integrated health and care at home services through the adoption of this new integrated hybrid care capability.

“As health and care organisations across the UK continue to face unprecedented and unrelenting challenges, there has never been a better time to co-produce and expand collaboration to develop a ‘whole system’ approach to the continuum of care.”

