The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride have unveiled their Back to Work Plan, which will expand the employment support and treatment available and reform the ways that people with disabilities or health conditions interact with the state, as part of the Autumn Statement.

Building on the ambitious £7 billion employment package from the Spring Budget, the Chancellor is using his Autumn Statement to outline the new Back to Work Plan, which includes a package of employment-focused support that will help people stay healthy, get off benefits, and move into work.

Getting more people into work and ensuring work pays remains a key priority, the UK Government says. It is important for growing the UK economy, managing inflation, controlling spending, and improving living standards.

The government is boosting four key programmes, NHS Talking Therapies, Individual Placement and Support, Restart, and Universal Support, to benefit up to 1.1 million people over the next five years and help those with mental or physical health conditions stay in or find work.

The new WorkWell service was announced at Spring Budget and will support almost 60,000 long-term sick or disabled people to start, stay, and succeed in work once rolled out in approximately 15 areas across England.

Delivered by the Departments for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care, the WorkWell prospectus that will be launched in the coming weeks will provide information for all integrated care systems (ICSs) across England to develop their localised work and health strategy.

Ministers are also planning to trial reforms to the fit note process to make it easier and quicker for people to get specialised work and health support, with improved triaging and signposting.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said: “We’re serious about growing our economy and that means we must address the rise in people who aren’t looking for work – especially because we know so many of them want to and with almost a million vacancies in the jobs market the opportunities are there.

“These changes mean there’s help and support for everyone – but for those who refuse it, there are consequences too. Anyone choosing to coast on the hard work of taxpayers will lose their benefits.”

The plans set out also include expanding key health and employment programmes to benefit over half a million people over the next five years and help those with health conditions stay in or find work.

For example, Universal Support in England and Wales will match 100,000 people per year with existing vacancies and supporting them in their new role, an increase on the 50,000 people outlined at Spring Budget, also helping people with disabilities and from vulnerable groups.

Participants will access up to 12 months of personalised ‘place and train’ support. The individual will be supported by a dedicated keyworker who will help the participant find and keep a job, with up to £4,000 of funding available.

The funding will provide each participant with training, help to manage health conditions, or help for employers to make necessary accommodations to the person’s needs.

Additionally, The WorkWell service is being formally launched to ICSs across England and will help support people at risk of falling into long-term unemployment due to sickness or disability, through integrated work and health support. ICss across England will be supported to develop a localised work and health strategy, and then services will be provided in approximately 15 pilot areas.

