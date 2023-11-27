A new round of Digital Inclusion Funding worth £400,000 has been launched to support voluntary and community sector (VCS) organisations working to help combat digital exclusion in Lambeth, London.

Under the fund from Lambeth Council, VCS organisations can apply for grants of up to £25,000 for projects aimed at Lambeth wards with higher digital exclusion rates or specific demographics facing greater exclusion challenges.

The council is working to ensure all residents get online, with the aim of boosting access to education and employment opportunities, healthcare, and social connections.

Councillor Donatus Anyanwu, Lambeth’s Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities, said: “Access to digital resources is not a luxury, but a necessity in our modern society. With the Digital Inclusion Fund, we are taking significant steps to ensure that every resident of Lambeth has the opportunity to participate fully in the digital age. For us this is an issue of equity and justice that we are determined to tackle.”

The Digital Inclusion Fund will focus on providing devices by purchasing and providing devices like laptops, mobile phones, desktops, or tablets for excluded residents, assistive technology for residents with disabilities, and connectivity solutions for excluded residents.

Cllr Anyanwu said: “If you’re a registered charity, voluntary group, community organisation or club in Lambeth, this is a chance to make a positive impact and I’d really encourage you to apply so we can work with you to make this positive change.”

Applications for the fund are being accepted through the council’s website. The deadline for applications is 3 December at 11:59pm. The grant distribution process is set to be completed by March 31 2024.

Organisations receiving funding will be required to provide quarterly progress, financial, and impact reports. For questions and inquiries, email digitalinclusion@lambeth.gov.uk.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to identify patients at risk of needing to go to hospital so community NHS teams can get to them first and reduce pressures on A&Es, as part of a range of technology and data solutions being rolled out across the NHS ahead of winter.

