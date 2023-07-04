Blind and partially sighted people that use transport in London could benefit from NaviLens, an app that is designed to enable blind and partially sighted people to access and locate information and interact with their environment, particularly in busy areas like train stations.

Transport for London (TfL) and KeolisAmey Docklands, the operator of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) metro system, have partnered with GoMedia and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to trial NaviLens to help blind or partially-sighted individuals navigate stations.

The trial will take place at Cutty Sark, Canary Wharf, Woolwich Arsenal, and Tower Gateway DLR stations for six months.

NaviLens technology is based on image recognition using augmented smart codes, placed along designated user itineraries, and a smartphone app that provides voice guidance for visually impaired passengers.

Once the smart codes have been scanned using the NaviLens app, users can benefit from the help of the app’s voice assistant to continue their journey, with the voice assistant having told them practical information including description of a physical element, guidance indications, and real-time DLR arrivals and departures.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport said: “Encouraging greater use of public transport is a top priority for the Mayor, and the NaviLens app should make a real difference for partially-sighted customers and help make London’s transport network accessible to all.

“The DLR is one of the most accessible modes of transport on our network and this new technology will go even further to help customers with access needs travel with ease, building a better, safer and fairer London for all.”

The trial of NaviLens will be supported by audio announcements at stations, members of staff at Woolwich Arsenal DLR station, and Passenger Service Agents that are onboard all DLR trains to assist passengers.

The technology could also support those hampered by language barriers or passengers unfamiliar with London, as the NaviLens app can transmit the information encapsulated in the smart codes in augmented reality, in 33 different languages.

Tom Page, General Manager of the DLR at TfL, commented: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do. With step-free access across the DLR network, the NaviLens technology will allow us to use four stations to trial how we can best serve everyone, including those with accessibility needs or needing to access information in other languages.

“NaviLens will work alongside Passenger Service Agents that are onboard all DLR trains, and we will work with our partners KeolisAmey Docklands, GoMedia and The Royal National Institute of Blind People to review the trial once it has concluded.”

With successful deployments in New York Metro, Barcelona, and Los Angeles, NaviLens’ technology is used beyond transport, such as in supermarkets on some Kellogg’s packaging to provide ingredient information.

Robin Spinks, RNIB Head of Inclusive Design, added: “Navigating train and light rail stations can be a very daunting and anxiety provoking experience for people living with blindness or partial sight.

“As someone who is registered severely sight impaired, I can struggle to navigate around train stations as the signs are often inaccessible to me. I don’t want special treatment; I just want access to the same information that everyone else takes for granted.

“RNIB is delighted to be involved in this partnership, where NaviLens technology is enabling more confident, independent travel for people like me.”

