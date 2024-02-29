The London Borough of Wandsworth Council and the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames Council, in partnership with Rethink Partners and Alcove, have unveiled the achievements of their joint care technology initiative, Gloria, in an impact evaluation.

“Groundbreaking” findings have revealed that bridging the two boroughs has set a new standard in integrating technology into health and social care services.

The Gloria project, which was launched in 2021, offers a range of customisable digital devices, such as smartwatches, care phones, and smart sensors to the people of Wandsworth and Richmond to help them live as independently and safely as possible in their own home and local community.

Key achievements from the project include cultural transformation, well-being impact, and future development.

The project has achieved substantial savings and demonstrated a “significant” impact in addressing community care needs, with the councils realising a return of £3 for every £1 invested.

Nadine Hassler, Head of Transformation and Digital, Adult Social Care and Public Health at the London Borough of Richmond and at the London Borough of Wandsworth Councils, said: “The success of Gloria is a testament to our collective commitment to innovation and empathetic service delivery. It exemplifies a new era in how we approach health and social care.”

In addition, the project initiated a “profound cultural shift” within both the London Boroughs of Wandsworth and Richmond. This evolution in embracing technology has boosted staff confidence and skill in utilising technology-based care solutions, according to the councils.

Moreover, it has enhanced the quality of life and independence for residents, signifying a holistic approach to social care. The evaluation explains how a training and culture change programme has inspired practitioners and increased their confidence and curiosity of technology.

Irene Carson, Managing Director of Rethink Partners, commented: “The Gloria evaluation is a step change in having evidence of the efficacy of digital care technology and what adult social care needs to make culture change happen. We know so much more about benefits tracking and realisation than we previously did, and I hope other councils can benefit from this learning to help people live happier, safer and more independent lives.”

Looking forward, the Gloria project aims to expand its integrated care technology, embedding more advanced solutions into adult social care services. This includes a commitment to regular, mandatory staff training for proficiency and confidence in these technologies.

The council also plans to enhance monitoring and response services for more responsive and efficient care.

Lilli, a SaaS company using a proactive lifestyle monitoring technology to “revolutionise” care, has launched a new funding opportunity to support local authorities and integrated care boards to overcome barriers to procurement and accelerate the adoption of remote monitoring technology.

