Starting a new school year became a whole lot more enjoyable for eight-year-old Gaia Holmes, with the donation of a new stairlift from Acorn Stairlifts.

Gaia has a restricted growth condition called pseudoachondroplasia, which made it difficult and painful to get up and down the stairs at The Iona School in Sneinton Dale, Nottingham.

Acorn Stairlifts has now provided a solution, installing one of its stairlifts free of charge.

The primary school’s youngest children use the ground floor but moving to Class 3 – located up two flights of stairs – was an obstacle for Gaia, who loves being with her schoolfriends. Determined to help her overcome that obstacle and continue at the school she loves, Gaia’s mum, Shanta Thomas, launched a crowdfunding appeal to fund a stairlift, plus an adjustable supportive classroom chair.

Shanta explained that Gaia’s condition, which is also linked to early onset osteoarthritis, means it hurts her knees to use stairs. She will eventually need an operation on her knees and spine but for now mobility aids are a real help. Climbing the stairs was tiring Gaia out and making it difficult for her to focus on her schoolwork.

When bosses at Acorn Stairlifts became aware of Gaia’s story, they were moved by her courage and knew they could help. Working with Shanta and the school, they have donated and installed a stairlift to carry her in comfort and safety up and down the two-flight staircase.

“Gaia will benefit from this stairlift massively,” said Shanta. “I’m just so happy and thankful. Gaia was finding it challenging in terms of her legs becoming so tired but now, in her own words, she will just have more energy to play with her friends. I’m so grateful to Acorn Stairlifts.”

Speaking on behalf of Acorn, Customer Relations Manager Catherine Beecroft added: “When we learned about Gaia we knew we could help her overcome this challenge. Why should stairs stand in the way of her getting the most out of her time at school? We’ve been happy to help and we wish Gaia and her family all the best for the future.”

In addition to Gaia’s needs, the stairlift will help the school eliminate obstacles and barriers to accessibility for other prospective parents whose children have mobility issues.

Although the stairlift is in, Gaia would still benefit enormously from a properly adjustable and supportive classroom chair and the appeal to fund one is still running. Contributions can be made online here.

