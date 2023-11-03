Stairlift and homelift manufacturer Access BDD will showcase working models from its range of stairlifts on stand G51 at this year’s OT Show.

There will be two working stairlift models on the stand. The Flow X curved stairlift features innovative Advanced Swivel and Levelling (ASL) technology, enabling the stairlift to rotate and swivel during travel, ensuring the stairlift is always in the safest and most comfortable position. With ASL technology, the footrest remains independent from the drive unit and swivels with the seat, ensuring better posture and reduced knee bending, says Access BDD.

The Flow X offers four rail options, including standard drop nose, vertical ‘short-start’ drop nose, horizontal overrun, and parking curve, meaning it can be installed on almost any staircase. It can support a maximum weight of 125kg and fit on narrow staircases as small as 610mm. Additionally, the Flow X has no visible mechanical parts.

The HomeGlide stairlift is a solution for all straight staircase requirements and comes with luxurious seat padding, armrest detection, and an emergency stop button as standard. This lift is suitable for most people with a weight capacity of up to 160kg. It can be installed on staircases as narrow as 740 mm.

Access BDD also offers the extra package for added comfort, which is available with a powered swivel seat and linked footrest. For outdoor environments, the HomeGlide Outdoor package has a weatherproof coating to protect against rain, dust, and direct sunlight and a weight capacity of 125kg.

Adam Wakes, Head of Marketing at Access BDD, commented: “The OT Show is a great event for us as it enables us to engage with Occupational Therapists from around the UK in one central location and showcase the latest changes in our stairlift portfolio.

“There has been a lot of discussion this year about the new stairlift regulations that came into force in April and the Access team will be on hand to answer any questions people may have about them.”

Rehasense UK will be exhibiting examples from its portfolio of manual wheelchairs, walkers, and power add-on systems at the OT Show.

