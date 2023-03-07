A “state-of-the-art” accessible toilet facility has been installed at event venue the Tropicana in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, following North Somerset Council’s successful bid for its share of the UK Government’s Changing Places fund scheme.

The town now has two Changing Places facilities, with the other located at the town hall in Weston-super-Mare.

The new facility officially opened on Tuesday 28 February to benefit people with disabilities and impairments.

This was made possible thanks to a successful bid by North Somerset Council securing £120,000 in government funding for two Changing Places conveniences. The second accessible toilet facility will be installed at the Lake Grounds in Portishead by March 2024.

Councillor Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council’s executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: “Accessible toilets, like the superb Changing Places facilities, provide an essential public service. They allow those with accessibility requirements to enjoy places and days out without worry. I’m delighted that so many residents and visitors have already used the facility.

“As part of the council’s vision to be fair, providing inclusive and accessible features across the area is a priority. We’ll continue to actively seek out funding and revenue streams to provide more of these facilities.”

When the government’s £30 million Changing Places fund scheme was announced as part of the Budget 2021, the government stated that more than 250,000 severely disabled people across the UK did not have access to public toilet facilities that meet their needs.

Changing Places toilets are larger and accessible for people with limited mobility or specific disabilities and care needs. They are fitted with hoists, privacy screens, adult-sized changing benches, peninsula toilets, and have space for carers.

Karen Hoe, Changing Places Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK), added: “We’re delighted that North Somerset Council was successful in receiving funding for this Changing Places toilet at the Tropicana. It is one of the first to have opened because of this funding.

“This new Changing Places toilet will bolster the town’s inclusivity and accessibility to the wider community. Its presence reassures everyone that they can come to visit and stay, having their needs met with dignity. It’s fantastic to hear it’s already being used and benefiting so many people.”

Worthing Council is also set to install a Changing Places toilet to support those with mobility issues following a survey by council officers and the borough’s Cabinet Member for the Environment.

