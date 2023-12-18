

AKW has added a counter-level grab rail, the Grab-a-Rail, to its range to help make the kitchen a safer place for elderly people or those with restricted mobility.

This quick-to-install aid to daily living is strong enough to support up to 100kg of downward pressure and has been validated in University of Birmingham tests. It can be installed within an hour and can be fitted to most non-granite kitchen countertops. It is also highly recommended by physiotherapists and health professionals alike, according to AKW.

The grab rail retails at £105.89 for the 600mm length white rail, and £141.18 for the 1000mm length. It is also feasible for those applying for local council small works assistance grants.

Grab-a-Rail was developed in response to the need that Steve Michael, Director of Senior Homes Solutions, was seeing among his clients.

Steve commented: “As a home adaptation specialist my aim is to promote safe day-to-day living. The Grab-a-Rail design idea came to me following a training course I was attending at a Parkinson’s centre. I realised the gap in provision for helping those with mobility, ageing and health issues, to navigate around their kitchens more safely.

“I then undertook months of product development and testing to create the Grab-a-Rail design. The end result is a safety rail that is quick to install and works in most kitchens.”

Stuart Reynolds, UK Marketing & Product Management Director at AKW, added: “Our company strapline is ‘Life Made Better’, so when Steve approached us with his design and test results from the University of Birmingham, we were very interested.

“The kitchen is a notoriously difficult space to move around for those with mobility or visual impairments and this simple, easy to install solution will make life better for many.”

