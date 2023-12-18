Business Disability Forum (BDF) has opened nominations for its Disability Smart Awards 2024, along with launching a new A to Z of disability resource with free information for all businesses.

The Disability Smart Awards 2024 are free to enter and open to UK and global organisations of any size in any sector.

Now in its tenth year and with growing numbers of applications each year, these annual awards recognise organisations that improve the life experiences of disabled employees and consumers by removing barriers to inclusion.

The awards are a platform for sharing evidence and learnings from real-life projects that have positively impacted disabled peoples’ lives.

There are 10 Disability Smart Awards this year. The categories are Disability Smart Diversity and Inclusion Professional; Disability Smart Leader Award; Disability Smart Technology Award; Disability Smart Inclusive Workplace Experience Award; Disability Smart Inclusive Recruitment Award; Disability Smart Inclusive Communication Campaign Award; Disability Smart Accessible Built Environment Award; Disability Smart Inclusive Customer Experience Award; Disability Smart Global Disability Inclusion Award; and the Disability Smart Inclusive Product Design Award.

All organisations are encouraged to enter. Nominations close on 21 January 2024 and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in April 2024. Those interested in participating can find out more about the awards on the BDF website.

Business Disability Forum is also launching its A to Z of disability resource to provide vital information to help businesses gain a better understanding of how disabilities impact people’s everyday lives.

The online reference tool provides key information on over 100 disability-related topics with links to additional resources.

Many of the resources are free to access. Topics covered include Access to Work, fluctuating conditions, occupational health, and talking to people about their disability.

Diane Lightfoot, CEO of Business Disability Forum, said: “There are still many misconceptions that exist around disability even though it is something that 1 in 4 people in the UK experience every day. We hope that by dispelling the myths we can show that disability is a normal part of life.

“We also want to challenge all businesses to think about the support they offer to their disabled customers and employees by sharing real-life examples of projects that have made a positive and tangible difference.”

To access the A to Z of disability resources and to find out more about the Disability Smart Awards 2024, visit the Business Disability Forum’s website.

Foundations, the UK Government-funded national body for the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) and home improvement agencies (HIAs), has announced the winners of the National Healthy Housing Awards 2023.

