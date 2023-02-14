A UK supplier of bespoke powerchair solutions will begin supplying an agile indoor and outdoor powerchair over the coming months, following a new partnership.

Precision Rehab has signed an agreement to be the exclusive supplier of NEW LIVE powerchairs for the UK and Ireland.

Precision Rehab will supply the NEW LIVE Magic 2 powerchairs throughout the UK and Ireland, offering clients a thorough assessment before purchasing.

The NEW LIVE Magic 2 powerchair is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Its compact size and innovative six-wheel-drive system allow it to go to places that are often inaccessible for most wheelchairs and powerchairs, according to the manufacturer. The assistive device can easily and smoothly climb kerbs and steps up to 15cm.

It promises to be agile, comfortable, and easily manoeuvrable for users.

Discussing the decision to introduce NEW Live in the UK, Matt James, Director Precision Rehab, commented: “The NEW LIVE range is a great addition to our growing powerchair portfolio and is unlike anything we currently have to offer.

“Over recent years, we have been following the progress and developments at NEW LIVE and have always been extremely impressed with the unique capabilities of the product.

“The manoeuvrability is excellent with a chassis width of just 58cm, and the unique six-wheel drive system makes it unrivalled oversteps and ensures kerbs up to 15cm high can be easily overcome. The NEW LIVE is equally at home on flat level surfaces or rough and uneven terrain.

“We are always looking for innovative and specialist products that will complement our existing product range to benefit our clients and therefore only work with manufacturers we can trust. After a recent factory visit and discussions with the team at NEW LIVE, I knew the powerchairs would fit perfectly within our portfolio and we are looking forward to working with NEW LIVE to bring them to the UK.”

NEW LIVE Magic 2 is available with powered seat functions including seat lift 40-80cm, back recline 90/160 degree, tilt-in-space -37/+10 degree, and power elevating and compensating leg rest (single or individual) with footplate to floor system.

The Magic 2 comes with a comfortable standard seating system but can easily be fitted with seating, including V-Track, for all postural requirements.

Precision Rehab is aiming to officially launch the NEW LIVE Magic 2 powerchair into the UK at Naidex on the 22-23 March on stand D40.

“We are very excited about showcasing this great new addition to our powerchair portfolio to individual clients, healthcare professionals and the trade at the show,” continued Matt.

Other powerchair brands currently available in the UK from Precision Rehab include Paravan, Dietz, Eurovema, NHD, TrackMaster, and Sunrise Medical.

Precision Rehab won the coveted ‘Best in show’ award for its small standing PR 35S powerchair at Naidex 2022.

