A UK company that specialises in the development and manufacture of zero pressure technology will be at MEDICA 2023 to showcase its latest innovation, a paediatric pressure ulcer mattress.

MEDICA is a medical technology trade fair that takes place in Düsseldorf, Germany from 13-16 November 2023. Rober will be located in the UK Pavilion Hall 16, on stand H15 -2.

Manufactured by Rober, it says its Airflex Trio Junior is a cost-effective three-cell-cycle alternating pressure air mattress specifically designed for children.

The mattress features advanced solenoid technology to facilitate the rapid redirection of airflow that enables the regular and effective off-loading of interface pressure on vulnerable tissue, according to Rober.

The European Wound Management Association (EWMA) says a pressure ulcer is an injury to the skin and underlying tissues that can extend to the joints and bones.

Nearly 700,000 people are affected by pressure ulcers each year, across all care settings, including patients in their own homes, with the most vulnerable of patients aged over 75. Around 186,617 patients develop a pressure ulcer in hospital each year, and each pressure ulcer adds over £4,000 in additional costs to care, according to NHS England.

Rober says the small diameter cells specifically programmed to paediatric pressure settings provide higher efficacy and greater patient comfort in the paediatric environment. Advanced engineering has created a dynamic support surface that is therapeutic for paediatric patients weighing from 0-60kg, Rober adds.

Developed in conjunction with clinicians, Rober says its mattresses feature clinically proven technology that prevents pressure injuries from developing. The firm provides therapeutic properties that promote the healing of established ulcers.

The mattresses are fully automatic, which helps patients that are nursed upon to require less frequent manual repositioning, thus relieving the pressure on busy nursing staff. They can be used in everyday nursing environments, as well as acute care facilities.

Mike Hutson, Chief Executive of Rober, said: “The three cell-cycle, with cell-in-cell technology, provides superior comfort for paediatric use. The stepdown mode provides added comfort for small/light weight patients.

“The Airflex TRIO junior allows for the regular and effective relief of interface pressure beneath the bony prominences. At all times the individual is supported by 50 per cent more cells than found in traditional 2:1 cellcycle alternating mattresses. This provides a material improvement in comfort and care to children of all ages.”

AirFlex TRIO Junior is part of the new innovative range of mattress solutions designed to fulfil the paediatric requirements of affordable healthcare.

