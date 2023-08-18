Foundations UK, the national body for home improvement agencies in England, has launched Home Modifications International, which strives to enhance the delivery of exceptional services for individuals with disabilities and those who wish to live independently in their own homes.

Home Modifications International is a “groundbreaking” collaboration that brings together organisations and national bodies from across the globe, united by a shared passion for home adaptations.

Its goal is to drive meaningful change globally in the field of adaptations to ensure disabled people can live independently in their own homes.

The collaboration is centred around the principle that collective knowledge and experience is immensely valuable. It will improve home adaptation delivery by providing a platform for sharing best practices, innovative ideas, and insights.

According to Foundations UK, collaborating with Home Modifications International means getting access to global expertise, as the partnership brings together a multitude of organisations, peak bodies, and professionals. This focus ties together a wealth of collective knowledge, diverse perspectives, and extensive expertise to tackle challenges and find innovative solutions.

It also means best practices can be shared, as the platform showcases successful strategies, proven methodologies, and case studies related to home adaptations. Learning from each other’s experiences means that the collaboration can identify effective approaches, avoid pitfalls, and continually raise the bar in delivering exceptional services to individuals with disabilities, Foundations UK says.

The platform also offers the chance to foster innovation by encouraging open discussions. Through this, Home Modifications International hopes to inspire creativity, explore new ideas, and pioneer groundbreaking solutions in the field of home adaptations.

Working with the collaboration also helps advocate for positive change for the rights and needs of disabled people by amplifying a collective voice, Foundations UK emphasises. This helps promote policy changes, influence decisionmakers, and raise awareness about the importance of accessible and inclusive living environments.

Home Modifications International also presents networking and partnership opportunities with likeminded organisations and professionals.

Now, Foundations UK is looking to reach out to international colleagues initially to build a network of organisations, national bodies, and professionals from around the world, creating a dynamic global community.

It says: “Together, we can make a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals, enabling them to live with dignity, independence, and the freedom to thrive in their own homes.”

To find out more about Home Modifications International and get involved, visit the website and use the ‘Get in touch’ form at the bottom of the homepage. Alternatively, email info@foundations.uk.com.

A current inquiry is exploring whether the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) fully supports housing adaptations. It looks at what the UK Government can do to ensure disabled people have access to accessible and adaptable housing in England. Find out about the inquiry, and how to submit evidence, here.

