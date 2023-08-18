Stoke-on-Trent City Council is set to adopt an important new strategy, which includes the introduction of assistive technology to help older people live well at home for longer.

The Older People’s Housing Strategy 2023-2028 has been developed on the back of new research, which found that the number of people aged 65 and over in Stoke-on-Trent is expected to rise by 22.9 percent in the next 18 years.

The strategy, which sets out how the city council can best support residents as they get older and whether they own their own home or not, was subject to a formal eight-week consultation back in November 2022.

Residents suggested that consideration should be given to extended care packages to prevent older people having to go into care and the introduction of assistive technology to help people remain independent for longer.

Feedback also included residents being able to live in safe and pleasant communities; energy-efficient homes; and the importance of building new accommodation that allows people to remain in their home for longer and that is within easy walking distance of shops, community centres, and frequent bus routes.

These suggestions have all been taken into account and have been reflected within the final strategy, says the council.

The Older People’s Housing Strategy 2023-2028 was approved by Stoke-on-Trent City Council at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday 15 August.

Councillor Chris Robinson, the cabinet member for housing, said: “Evidence suggests that life expectancy in the city is improving so we need to ensure that our homes can meet the needs of the aging population. Our aim is to create a housing offer that supports older people to live independently at home for longer, but also ensure there is support available for those who need it.

“We have made significant progress in improving our housing options and support services for older people since the implementation of the last Older People’s Housing Strategy in 2015 and now we want to continue our hard work to ensure we are giving residents more choice when thinking about where, and how, they want to live later in life.”

Through the Older People’s Housing Strategy 2023-2028, Stoke-on-Trent City Council will deliver an increasing choice of new, high quality, affordable housing options; promote living well at home for longer; support and influence people to think earlier about their home in later life; and provide the right support, for the right people, at the right time.

Councillor Sarah Hill, cabinet member for adult services, added: “It is true that people in Stoke-on-Trent are expected to live longer, however, a lot of those people will likely be living with long-term conditions, such as dementia, and other conditions which affect mobility so we need to make sure that our homes are accessible and adaptable.

“This strategy will enable us to make the right decisions and ensure that we are supporting our older residents in the best way possible. Good quality housing and support will help all our residents to stay safe, healthy, active and independent.”

