The fourth year of the national Care Sector Supplier Awards took place last month, as the judges recognised the best providers of products and services to the care sector in the UK.

AT Today is proud to have been a media partner for this year’s Care Sector Supplier Awards.

The Category Winners were announced at a lunch and ceremony on 17 November at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, during an afternoon which provided a great opportunity to get together some of the UK’s best suppliers to the care sector.

There were 28 companies shortlisted for 2023, reflecting an increase in the number of entries.

After carefully weighing up evidence of innovation, enterprise, and performance across each year’s entries, the expert panel was able to highlight companies such as FaultFixers, Haigh Engineering, and Beaucare Medical as top performers in their field.

Other examples of excellence include the Best for Therapies category being won by CareHomeLife; Best for Marketing, Creative and Information Services being scooped by PLMR Group; and Best for Personal Care going to Ontex.

In the assistive technology sector, Assistive Group t/a Independent Mobility won the award for Best for Mobility, Access, Vehicles and Transport while Person Centred Software received the award Best for Assistive Technology.

A full list of the 2023 results, along with further details on the winners and imagery of the lunch and awards ceremony, can be found here.

Companies interested in putting forward themselves forward for an award can find all of the relevant details on entry and fees on the Care Sector Supplier Awards website. Entries for next year’s awards open on 1 March 2024.

