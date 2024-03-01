Lichfield District Council’s new Disabled Facilities Grant service is improving the lives of disabled residents by speeding up the application for, and installation of, specialist equipment in their homes.

The grants, which help residents access funds for equipment including stairlifts, level access showers or wet rooms, through floor lifts, ceiling track hoists, wash dry toilets, adapted kitchens, and other reconfigurations, support adults and children with care needs to live more comfortably and independently.

The new service, which the council took over last April, has simplified and reduced the time taken to deliver aids to those who need them.

Lichfield District Council DFG Service Delivery Manager James Knott said: “Taking over the service was a huge undertaking but with due diligence, hard work and determination the team was set up and ready to process and approve grants within four weeks of the service transfer.

“Since last April more than £1 million in grants has been approved and it is great hearing from residents that their lives have been improved due to the facilities installed.”

Burntwood resident Debra Coleman is registered disabled and was struggling to use both the shower in her bathroom, as it sat over the bathtub making access difficult, and the toilet, as it was set too low.

A successful application for grant scheme support saw Lichfield District Council arrange for a new toilet to be installed last September together with a wetroom with safety rails to make washing easier.

Lichfield District Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Local Plan, Councillor Alex Farrell, commented: “The DFG team at Lichfield District Council have done a fantastic job since they took over delivery of the service last April.

“I’m pleased they have been able to significantly improve the service and help many more people who need adaptations made to their homes.”

Further information about the Disabled Facilities Grant is available online.

