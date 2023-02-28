An outsourced community equipment service (CES) provider, NRS Healthcare, has been awarded its second gold accreditation for its commitment to the quality of the service it provides to partners and service users.

NRS Healthcare’s Buckinghamshire Integrated Community Equipment Service is one of only six services of its kind in the UK to be given the grading by CECOPS CIC (Community Equipment Code of Practice Scheme). NRS Healthcare’s Brighton and Hove CES was also awarded gold last year.

The accreditation ensures that services and organisations are compliant with CECOPS standards. Its grading system also recognises services providing a particularly good service and encourages them to continuously improve.

Brian Donnelly, Chief Executive for CECOPS CIC, confirmed: “The CECOPS grading system was introduced to help drive continuous quality improvements within services, and to recognise those organisations who are committed to going the extra mile in terms of quality, safety and performance.”

Grades are awarded based on how well the service performs in 10 themes, all of which are indicators of quality and performance at the heart of an organisation.

These include organisational learning and continuous improvement, CECOPS standard compliance, customer experience, leadership, governance and risk management, quality, safety and performance, staff competence, efficiency and effectiveness, innovation and integration.

A gold grade indicates the service has excelled against the codes laid out in CECOPS and continuous improvement and new ways of working are actively sought.

Brian added: “It is very encouraging therefore that NRS Healthcare has achieved ‘Gold’ and ‘Silver’ grades across the majority of services assessed by CECOPS. Congratulations to NRS on this great achievement!”

Will Edgell, Head of Business Process and Information Security at NRS Healthcare, said: “Our second Gold grade is further proof of our commitment to the quality of the service we provide to our partners and service users.

“The standard has allowed us not only access to well respected assurance but has also enabled us to demonstrate the continual improvement innovations we have put in place.”

“Our Community Equipment Services in Kent, Berkshire and Blackburn and Wheelchair Service in Northern Ireland each recently also been awarded silver gradings.

NRS Healthcare and Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust donated assistive paediatric devices to children in Moldova.

