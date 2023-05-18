New accessible and modern independent living flats in Northamptonshire are set to include assistive technologies such as telecare systems to accommodate older people with support needs.

The new Hearnden Court in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire will include 57 one- and two-bedroom supported accommodation flats, with 17 being available for Older Persons Shared Ownership.

The flats are set to be rebuilt with enhanced accessibility, including elevators and spacious hallways and rooms to allow wheelchair access.

It is also being built with the potential to be converted into a care home in the future if it is needed.

Greatwell Homes, the housing provider managing the development, is in the process of discussing the possibility of innovative and attractive assistive technologies to suit the stylish and modern build.

Greatwell Homes told AT Today that it currently uses Tunstall telecare systems across all of its independent living scheme accommodations and that Hearnden Court will be no exception.

Tunstall Healthcare is a global health technology company that offers a range of telecare solutions to support people to live independently.

A recent report has found that only a handful of councils, housing and care organisations are delivering digital care in people’s homes at scale despite evidence that using technology in social care keeps people safe, healthy and happy at home.

Jo Savage, Chief Executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re happy to be working with Homes England and ARJ Construction on the redevelopment of Hearnden Court to provide much needed supported accommodation in Wellingborough.

“These new homes will be spacious and flexible so we can adapt to our customers individual needs and promote independence. They will be energy efficient with better insulation and low carbon heating reducing running costs and carbon emissions helping us towards becoming a net zero carbon business by 2050.

“We have been working closely with local residents and our customers who previously lived at Hearnden Court who will get the chance to move back to Hearnden Court if they wish when the works are completed.”

Greatwell Homes will receive £2.8 million of funding from Homes England to help support delivery of the rebuild.

Demolition of the current building will begin June 2023 with completion of the project aimed for Summer 2025.

Bhups Gosal, Head of Provider Management at Homes England, commented: “Despite the current challenges affecting the country, accelerating housebuilding remains our number one priority.

“We are committed to supporting Greatwell Homes that have ambitions to build new homes and our investment through the Affordable Housing Programme allows us to do that. We’re delighted that this funding will enable Greatwell Homes to deliver much needed new homes in Wellingborough.’’

Greatwell Homes recently worked with equipment supplier Invisible Creations to install assistive living aids in over 180 bathrooms to provide better accessibility for people with additional support needs throughout Wellingborough.

From September 2020 to December 2020, the UK Government launched the consultation ‘Raising accessibility standards for new homes’, which requested views on options to raise accessibility standards for new homes.

