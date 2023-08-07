Athena, an AI software company, has launched a Software Development Kit for its eye control user interface for smartphones, meaning that third-party developers can now seamlessly integrate the eye control technology into their own applications.

Launched earlier thi­s year, Athena’s eye control application for iOS devices requires no special hardware or calibration. The technology allows people to control their iPhones using simple eye gestures. It strives to redefine accessibility and enhance digital experiences for people with varying abilities.

With Athena’s assistive technology, individuals can easily navigate mobile applications and engage with digital content using their eyes. It eliminates the need for physical touch, empowering users to interact hands-free and reducing the barriers faced by individuals with motor impairments or disabilities.

Eye control is simple and intuitive to operate, according to Athena. Its system can identify eye movements such as looking up, down, left, and right, enabling users to easily navigate through menus and screens. Reading Detection can track when, where, and how fast a person is reading and automatically scroll the content accordingly, providing a natural and engaging reading experience.

Now, developers can integrate Athena’s eye control technology into their own applications to unlock further benefits for their users.

For example, a mobile application could become more accessible by allowing individuals to navigate through menus, scroll, select options, and interact with content using eye movements.

“We are thrilled to now offer Athena’s eye control technology to developers,” said Blake Francis, CEO of Athena. “The number one feedback that we’ve received from our users is that they want Athena’s capabilities built into the apps they already use. By offering our technology as an SDK, we aim to empower developers to build innovative and inclusive experiences for their users.”

Developers interested in integrating eye control technology into their applications can now access the Athena Software Development Kit on the website, which provides comprehensive documentation and support to facilitate seamless integration.

