The Royal Borough of Greenwich is asking residents to use their experience and expertise as part of a project to embed new assistive technology into the council’s care and support services.

Assistive technology-enabled care (ATEC) is technology that helps to deliver care and can be used in a variety of health facilities and at home. The Royal Borough of Greenwich says this makes it easier for residents in care to access the support they need within their own homes and communities.

To build the best ATEC service, the council wants to understand how people in Royal Greenwich are currently using technology to support their independence and meet their care needs. The council hopes that its call for residents to help design the future assistive technology service will help residents to live happier and more independent lives.

Cllr Denise Scott-McDonald, Cabinet Member for Health and Adults’ Social Care, said: “We’re committed to making sure that people in Royal Greenwich are as in control of their care and support as they want to be.

“This initiative meets several of the missions set out in the ‘Our Greenwich’ corporate plan, including designing our services around the needs of our residents, and developing networks with communities, key partners and businesses to meet need and address challenges together.”

Rethink Partners is a consultancy that works with councils to create more intuitive, personalised, and empowering services. It has already helped the council to reach more than 200 residents, social care and health staff, and leaders so the Royal Borough of Greenwich could create its Discovery Report.

The Royal Borough of Greenwich is now working with Rethink Partners again, together with partners, residents, and staff to set up a new Resident Design Group to help create its technology model for health and social care in Greenwich.

People living in Royal Greenwich can join the group that will steer the plans going forward, specifically those who have experience of using care services or supporting someone who does.

The Resident Design Group will meet once a month for an hour and a half to provide insight and feedback based on their experience, ensuring that it meets the needs of residents and those being supported through health and social care. Participants in the group will be offered vouchers as reimbursement for their time.

The Royal Borough of Greenwich would like participants to support the group for at least 12 months, however the intention is for the group to continue beyond the design of the service. Participants will also be asked to attend workshops and meetings as needed, where participants views can influence decisions and bring challenge.

For those looking to learn more about helping to design a new ATEC model, they can register their interest on the Royal Borough of Greenwich website.

Lincolnshire County Council recently announced that it is planning a £1 million pilot to provide enhanced support to vulnerable residents and help them live independently for longer.

