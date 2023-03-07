Vital telecare equipment used by nearly two million older and disabled people could cease to operate unless councils get more support with preparing for the upgrade to next-generation digital networks, the Local Government Association (LGA) warns.

The Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), which is based on copper wires, will be switched off by 2025 as the UK’s telecoms infrastructure is upgraded to digital connectivity. Some devices will need to be reconnected, upgraded, or replaced altogether so they can be used on the new network.

LGA, which represents councils in England and Wales, is cautioning that telecare services that rely on the existing copper wire network, such as personal alarms and telephone handsets, are at risk unless more is done to help with the digital switchover to new fibre broadband.

It says UK Government plans, such as Project Gigabit, to ensure everyone can access fast and reliable broadband will encourage the digital rollout, but this could be undermined if existing devices cannot connect to the latest equipment or are not replaced.

While the upgrading of the privately-owned PSTN is being undertaken by the telecoms industry, LGA says councils need greater support with data sharing, testing, awareness, and funding to prepare their residents for the switchover, alongside better coordination from government.

An exclusive survey by the LGA found almost 40 percent of councils responding do not yet know how they will pay for the move to digital telecare, in the wake of local government funding reductions over the last decade.

Councils are also concerned about a huge lack of awareness among residents about the incoming changes and the need for government to spread the message through communications campaigns, including adequate funding to support the above.

They also are demanding reassurance from telecoms providers that they will do all they can to support their vulnerable customers through the switchover process and beyond, including ensuring power back-up support to keep devices running when PSTN is switched off.

Cllr Mark Hawthorne, LGA Digital Connectivity spokesperson, commented: “Councils have a critical role to play in the digital switchover which is fast approaching and will impact on a whole range of vital services, including in adult social care.

“Our survey shows that unless action is taken now to support councils to help their residents and suppliers with this change, we face the prospect of serious disruption to people’s lives, including most urgently those who use personal devices such as alarms and fall detectors to stay safe in their own homes.

“While we want to see every part of the country benefit from the digital rollout, we need to make sure no one is left behind and potentially at risk, whether it be someone living at home on their own in need of support, or people going about their daily lives waiting at the traffic lights or withdrawing cash from an ATM.

“Expanding high-speed digital access is essential to economic growth, but it should not be at the expense of those who are older and more vulnerable, who rely on their devices and other services to maintain their independence, safety and wellbeing.”

