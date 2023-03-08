Mobility manufacturer and distributor Scooterpac has revealed a new range of Feather self-propel and transit wheelchairs, which it claims are the lightest wheelchairs available after conducting “significant” market research.

Scooterpac told AT Today that both wheelchairs have been developed to ease the daily restrictions users may face. With their flat folding mechanism, the Propel and Transit are designed to be suitable travel companions whether travelling by land, air, or sea.

In addition, ergonomic seating constructed with supportive material evens pressure throughout the body’s contact points.

Scott Lawrence, Sales Director at Scooterpac, commented: “One thing we were constantly asked for by our customers over the last few years was a genuinely lightweight product.

“By introducing the lightest wheelchairs on the market, we feel that we are starting to deliver on this. Developed on a magnesium alloy platform, the Feather Wheelchairs are not only incredibly lightweight, but they’re also extremely robust and offer fantastic all-round performance.”

At 7.2kg, the Feather Propel claims to be the lightest self-propel wheelchair on the market. The wheelchair features swing-away footrests and quick-release wheels with an option for integrated elevating leg rests. A transit version is also available, Feather Transit, which weighs 5.9kg.

Scooterpac told AT Today that initial user feedback has been very promising, with individuals reporting that they love the wheelchairs’ sleek design, light weights, and colour schemes.

“Initial product feedback from our dealers has been absolutely awesome,” continued Scott. “It’s been a real pleasure seeing the reactions as our customer’s lift the wheelchairs for the first time. We really are incredibly excited to bring these remarkably lightweight wheelchairs to market, helping to elevate people’s everyday lives.”

Scooterpac will be displaying its new Feather wheelchair range at Naidex 2023 on stand F50, where healthcare professionals will be able to view the new mobility solutions for themselves. This year’s exhibition takes place from 22-23 March at the NEC in Birmingham.

The Feather Propel and Transit wheelchairs are now available to order.

In 2021, Scooterpac launched two new mobility products: the Ignite, a mobility scooter that includes a heated seat, and the Invader, an advanced and modern off-road mobility scooter.

