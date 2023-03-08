Global technology giant Microsoft will discuss how it is using AI to tackle some of the world’s biggest issues in accessibility and disability inclusion at an upcoming digital event.

Today (8 March 2023) at 6pm GMT (10am PST), Microsoft is hosting its 13th Ability Summit with thousands of members of the disability community, advocates, allies, as well as technology industry leaders.

The annual Ability Summit is a chance for people to discover new accessible technology, learn from leaders with disabilities, and explore how accessibility empowers everyone within a community.

Keynote presenters at this year’s event include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chief Accessibility Officer Jenny Lay-Flurrie, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, along with disability community leaders and innovators on Microsoft’s product and design teams.

In addition to discussing how generative AI has the power to make the world more accessible, there will be sessions on designing products for cognition inclusion, the latest on inclusive technology for an accessible workplace, and how best to measure disability inclusion in a company or organisation.

Interested participants can register for free here and attend the Ability Summit virtually later today.

In last year’s Ability Summit, Microsoft showcased the latest in accessible products, features, and services, as well as highlighted the importance of co-designing technologies with disabled people.

Last year, Microsoft improved accessibility within its video call platform, Microsoft Teams, by introducing a sign language view. The sign language view helps signers keep one another prioritised centrally, in a consistent location, throughout every meeting.

