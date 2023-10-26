Mobility equipment supplier Dash Rehab has added the Robooter E40 smart powerchair to its range, which can be controlled via a smartphone, incorporates a handy fault-finding feature, and can be easily transported.

The Robooter E40 is a 4mph manual-fold powered aluminium wheelchair, which can be controlled with a smartphone and comes with added features built into the chair. These include the ability to change the voice on the chair and cruise control.

A fault-finding feature highlights if there is an issue with the chair and the user can receive handy updates via an app.

Built-in Bluetooth technology also turns a smart phone into an attendant control. The E40 can be ‘sent away’ or up a ramp into a car, for example.

Navigation is further made easier with lighting to the front and rear of the chair.

Brent McIvor, the sales and marketing director at Dash Rehab, commented: “The Robooter E40 is a great follow-on product from the X40 model. Our focus is to move the design and technology forward with this latest release, appealing to an increasingly tech-savvy end user. So far, we are encouraged by the positive feedback from end users.”

The assistive device boasts a streamlined design. Its classic curves and contours are enhanced by a range of contemporary colours like pearl white, peacock blue, modern grey, ink lake green, and graphite black. The main frame is powder coated for a high-quality and long-lasting smooth finish.

Additionally, the E40 is ergonomically designed to be comfortable for longer. The backrest is integrated with the ergonomic seat. The backrest mesh fits the body curve better providing support for the lumbar spine and helping muscles stay more relaxed when sitting for a long time. It also features “luxe” leather on the armrests.

Moreover, the E40 can be easily transported due to its weight and compact size; the overall lifting weight is 21kg, excluding battery, with a maximum user weight of 150kg. The powerchair can be folded at the touch of a button. It has a travelling distance of 16 miles powered by a 20amp lithium battery.

With rear pneumatic tyres and honeycomb front castors, the E40 is designed for everyday terrain. It can also be used on a bus or train.

The Robooter E40 is the second smart powerchair in Dash Rehab’s range. The Robooter E40 and X40 are exclusive to Dash Rehab in the UK and Ireland.

Dash Rehab will be exhibiting at the OT Show 2023 from 22-23 November at the NEC in Birmingham on stand D33.

Dash Rehab is part of RHealthcare, which was formed through the purchase of Remploy Healthcare.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...