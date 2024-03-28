Rehasense UK debuted the latest addition to its power add-on range, the Eco Assist to attending occupational therapists (OTs) and physiotherapists at this year’s Naidex.

Also on show were models from the Rehasense portfolio of walkers, rollators, manual wheelchairs and Power Assisted Wheelchair Systems (PAWS).

Jordan Day, UK Sales Manager, Rehasense UK, commented: “This year, we had our largest ever stand which was 50 sqm. and invested in a brand-new stand design which was produced by the extremely talented team at Quadrant 2 Design.

“I would also like to thank our Customer Care Director Wiebke Carvell and our Projects Manager Shivam Glaidu for all their hard work and support in designing our new stand and making this year’s Naidex our most successful ever.

“The Eco Assist is a fantastic addition to our range and the response it received from existing and potential dealers, along with end users, OT’s and physios was fantastic. As we sell through a UK dealer network, an event such as Naidex is a great opportunity for us to engage with dealers from all over the country and showcase and demonstrate our products to prospective dealers who are interested in adding our products to their showroom”

Consisting of a high strength aluminum chassis, a 350-watt motor and 48-volt battery, the Eco Assist offers a very cost-effective solution for wheelchair users looking for an entry level power add-on to increase their independence.

Weighing 15.5kg with the battery and 9.4kg without, Rehasense says the Eco Assist is easy to transport and manually clamps onto the frame of the wheelchair and disconnects with ease in one simple movement. To ensure protection against the elements, all surfaces on the Eco Assist are powder coated and anodized.

Available in a stylish black finish, the Eco Assist has a maximum speed of 20kph and can be charged from empty to full in 5 hours. The twist throttle control, central LED display on/off button and three speed modes are all housed within the handlebars while standard features include cruise control, anti-slip traction control, LED headlight and horn.

